CHARGED: Pair to face court after Yeppoon drum dumping

At least eight drums of toxic waste have been found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed this morning that two people are facing wilfully causing material environmental harm charges after dumping a total of 13 paint thinner drums north of Yeppoon.

The dumping caused community outrage last year when news of the misdoings was made public.

The DES began investigations in august and a spokesman told the ABC tests revealed toxic hydrocarbons has entered the water and soil near the drums which killed mangrove bloodworms, 10 crabs and 50 glassfish.

The drums were dumped over two separate events.

The first lot of nine drums were found in October 2019 floating in a lagoon north of Yeppoon.

Four more were found in January in bushland near Iwasaki Rd.

More drums have been found illegally dumped near Yeppoon.

The charges have been laid for all 13 drums.

The two charged are expected to appear in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in August.

The pair face a fine of $600,525 or two years in prison.