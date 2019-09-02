Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Three men have been charged with extortion after using a blowtorch to threaten a 25-year-old man to Brisbane’s north. Picture: File.
Crime

Charges after alleged blowtorch extortion attempt

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 7:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged after allegedly trying to extort money from a man using pliers and a blowtorch yesterday.

Police allege that the victim, a 25-year-old Lawnton man, attended an address in Strathpine at 12.30pm, where he was forced into a vehicle by three men wielding a blowtorch and pliers.

He was then driven around the Strathpine area and forced to ring a family member requesting money.

The family member raised the alarm and police intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three men at 3.47pm on Gympie Rd.

The 25-year-old victim was physically unharmed.

It is believed the victim and his three alleged attackers were known to each other.

A 29-year-old Wamuran man, a 22-year-old Margate man and a 27-year-old Morayfield man have been each charged with one count of extortion and one count of deprivation of liberty.

They will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrate Court today.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks extortion strathpine

Top Stories

    Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    premium_icon Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    Opinion Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has spoken out on why family must return to Sri Lanka and why he won’t take a ‘moral lecture’ on the issue.

    Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    premium_icon Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    Sport Players leave it all on the field in a nail-biter final to remember

    Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    premium_icon Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    Sport Co-captain says it was trust that gave them the edge

    PHOTO GALLERY: Railways club immortals

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Railways club immortals

    News Former stars of the field mark 40 years since legendary grand final