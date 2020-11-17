Menu
Police have detained one suspect and are searching for two others. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Charges expected as police chase sends school into lockdown

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 6:29 PM
6.30PM: ONE person is assisting police with their enquiries following an alleged break and enter this afternoon.

The break and enter was at a home on Bloxsom St and was called in to police by a neighbour.

The offenders fled the scene, prompting a police chase and sending the Mount Archer State School into a brief lockdown.

More to come.

11.45AM: POLICE are searching for multiple suspects following reports of an alleged break and enter attempt at a home near a primary school in North Rockhampton.

Police were called to reports of the alleged attempted break and enter on Bloxsom St at 11.15am.

It is understood three males were seen fleeing down the street, with police in pursuit.

Reports suggest Mount Archer State School went into lockdown during the ordeal, with the lockdown being lifted about 11.40am.

Police have detained one of the suspects and are searching for two others.

All suspects are believed to be male, with one seen riding a bike and wearing a striped shirt.

