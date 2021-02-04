Charges in alleged car boot stabbing

Two women have been charged after police allegedly found them driving with a stabbed 24-year-old in the boot of a car.

Latia Henderson, 18, and Kayley Ketley, 24, were hit with a slew of charges last night after a truck driver spotted a hand sticking out from a hole in the boot, according to police.

The Holden Commodore had been travelling down the Hume Highway, near Berrima in the Southern Highlands, at around 11.30am yesterday when the driver spotted the woman's hand.

Latia Henderson, 18, has been charged.

According to police, the 24-year-old had managed to pop out the tail light of the Holden Commodore after she was allegedly stuffed in the car's boot and had been frantically waving her hand through the small hole when she was spotted.

A nearby Highway Patrol car pulled the car over 20 minutes later, finding the woman in the boot.

NSW Police Detective Chief Inspector Brendan Bernie praised the truck driver.

"Some excellent work done by the motorist who identified the hand coming out of the vehicle and they subsequently notified police and we can't thank the motorist enough," he said.

The broken tail light of the Holden Commodore. Picture: Adelaide Lang

The 24-year-old was treated for her stab wounds to her knee, thigh and forearm at the scene before being taken to Liverpool Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

"It appears that all of the people involved are from the greater Sydney metropolitan area and we're making inquiries into how they came to be down in the Southern Highlands," Det Insp Bernie said.

Ms Henderson, 18, and Ms Ketley, 24, are both from Campbelltown, in Sydney's southwest.

Ms Ketley has been charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasioning actual bodily harm, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and drug possession.

She was refused bail and will appear in Picton Local Court today.

Ms Henderson was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, never licensed person drive vehicle on road - prior offence.

She was also refused bail and will be appearing in Picton Local Court today.

Latia Henderson will face court today. Picture: Facebook



Det Insp Bernie yesterday said police believed the 24-year-old victim had been in the boot for quite some time.

"'It's very fortunate that we found this woman alive - we obviously think it could have ended quite catastrophically for her - we are fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured," he said.

"We do believe she was in there for some time.

"It's very rare the police have intercepted it in progress and it's very lucky nobody was killed."

It's believed the victim had recently returned from interstate.

Originally published as Charges in alleged car boot stabbing