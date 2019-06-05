Charges laid after Wandal home destroyed by suspicious fire

The Bromilow's Naughton Street home was totally gutted by fire last week.

The Bromilow's Naughton Street home was totally gutted by fire last week. Maddelin McCosker

7.45AM: ONE week after a Wandal home was gutted by a suspicious fire, police have charged a man.

The 26-year-old has been charged with arson and fraud after police and emergency services were called to a Naughton St home shortly before 4pm last Tuesday.

The owners of the home were left with next-to-nothing after the home was destroyed by the blaze.

RELATED:

CQ family finding their feet after home destroyed by fire

Community rallies behind Wandal family who lost home to fire

Crime scene declared as police probe suspect fire

After living in the home for seven years Daniel and Codey Bromilow, as well as their 20-month-old daughter Rebekah were devastated to come home to find their house on fire.

"There is so much that is gone in that instant and we are still trying to process it to be honest,” he told The Morning Bulletin last week.

DESTROYED: Codey and Daniel Bromilow, with their young daughter Rebekah, lost their home last to a fire that police are treating as suspicious. Maddelin McCosker

In the weeks prior to the fire, the Bromilow's said they had been receiving anonymous threats, and on the morning of the fire a flaming milk bottle had been left at their front door.

"It has been really terrifying,” he said.

"Especially as we don't know who the threat are coming from.”

MORE TO COME.