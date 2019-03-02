Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who stopped coal trains for 19 hours after protesting up a tree near Collinsville, has been charged by police.
A woman who stopped coal trains for 19 hours after protesting up a tree near Collinsville, has been charged by police. Lee Constable
Business

Charges laid for tree protester who stopped coal trains

Georgia Simpson
by
2nd Mar 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM

A CANBERRA woman has been charged with a series of offences after her protest halted trains to Abbot Point for 19 hours yesterday.

It is alleged the 27-year-old woman climbed a tree over the Newlands railway line, 20 minutes outside of Collinsville about 3pm on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at 4.45pm Thursday, where they found the woman 15m up the tree, and attached to the train track with a security rope.

Specialist police officers were called to the scene about midday on Friday, and she was lowered to the ground, then taken into custody.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the woman had three separate charges laid against her.

"She was taken into custody yesterday at midday, and she's been charged with obstruct a railway, disobey direction and obstruct police," the spokesperson said.

The woman was granted bail and given notice to appear in the Bowen magistrates court on April 2.

abbot point censorship charges editors picks free speech protest protestor
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Fairbairn down to 10%, but take a look under the surface

    premium_icon Fairbairn down to 10%, but take a look under the surface

    Environment 'It's a mile of water... I can look outside my window and I can't even see the other side'

    Carmichael could be back in motion as Dept and Adani meet

    premium_icon Carmichael could be back in motion as Dept and Adani meet

    Business What came of the meeting between the Indian miner and the DES?

    More flight routes could be on the cards for Rockhampton

    premium_icon More flight routes could be on the cards for Rockhampton

    News Direct flights to major national centre a possibility

    Mayor responds to claims of unrest and upheaval at Council

    premium_icon Mayor responds to claims of unrest and upheaval at Council

    Opinion 'LSC has had three CEOs in five years..not a lot of stability there'

    • 2nd Mar 2019 10:29 AM