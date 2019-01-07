Three women sexually assaulted in broad daylight

A MAN has been arrested after reports he sexually assaulted three women near the Esplanade Lagoon in broad daylight yesterday.

Police allege the man approached and inappropriately touched three women between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

A member of the public chased the man along the Esplanade but lost track of him on Spenceâ€‰St.

The sexual assaults allegedly occurred near the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon, one of the biggest tourism hot spots in Far North Queensland. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

Officers reviewed CCTV footage of the surrounding area after receiving complaints from the three women and identified the man and tracked him down a short while later.

The 24-year-old has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who believes they may have been inappropriately approached by this man, and who have not already spoken to police about the incident, to get in touch.

Anyone with further information regarding the assaults is also urged to contact police.