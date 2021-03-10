Charges reduced for 10-storey Rockhampton CBD development

Rockhampton's new high rise, Loft On The Lane was marketed to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

An approved Rockhampton riverfront development has been granted a reduction in council infrastructure charges.

Griffin Builders’ Loft on The Lane, a 10-storey building with 31 residential units and a food and drink outlet, was first approved by Rockhampton Regional Council in 2016.

The development plans have eight storeys of housing with 15 one-bedroom units, eight-two bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units.

Floor plans of the units at Loft On The Lane.

There would be two levels for parking, along with a coffee shop and a private rooftop terrace.

The development is on the corner East Lane and Archer Street, at the old CWA site.

In August last year, a four-year extension was granted for the development, extending the approval until 2024.

A report from the town planner of the project, Adam and Sparkes, was presented at a Rockhampton Regional Council meeting this week, with a request for a once-off development incentive.

The report cited the development was eligible for a reduction under a previous policy however was no longer eligible as the project lapsed.

The infrastructure charges for the project due to be paid to council were estimated to be $256,131.50.

Council moved to authorise Advance Rockhampton executive manager Greg Bowden to negotiate an infrastructure charges concession of up to 50 per cent.

A hard timeline to begin to the project soon would form part of the negotiations, Mr Bowden said

It was announced in January that stage two of the Gallery Apartments would begin this June with completion in mid-2022.

The $10 million-dollar project will include an eight-storey building with 14 three-bedroom units and one four-bedroom penthouse unit.