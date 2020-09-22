Charities urged to apply for Carols by Candlelight donations

FESTIVE EVENT: There are high hopes that the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight for 2020 will be able to help a local charity reap the rewards from our generous community.

EVERY year locals dig deep at the Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight in Rockhampton to support charity organisations to continue doing their good work in the community.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow has called for local charities to nominate to be this year’s fundraising recipient ahead of the 2020 version of premier Christmas event, due to be December 9 and December 12.

Mayor Strelow said Carols by Candlelight was an excellent opportunity for a local charity to reap the rewards from our generous community as many had done in the past.

“Each year there’s always such a wonderful sense of giving as our dedicated Carols by Candlelight supporters dig deep and donate to our chosen charity,” she said.

WELCOME DONATION: Mary Scully (Legacy Rockhampton and CQ) Legacy received $6,897 from Mayor Margaret Strelow's Carols By Candlelight last year.

“This year, perhaps more than others, people are feeling the pinch of economic uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, so it is more vital than ever to help those less fortunate. I would like to encourage local charities that meet the criteria to put forward an application,” she said.

To be considered, the recipient organisation must meet the following criteria:

Be based in Rockhampton or service the people of the Rockhampton Regional Council area.

Be a registered, incorporated or a not-for-profit organisation.

The money donated to the selected charity must be used for a specific activity or purchase, which must be detailed in the application.

Other conditions may apply. See the application form for details.

Application forms are available from Rockhampton Regional Council Customer Service Centres or at www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/Carols20.

Applications must be received by October 12 at 5pm.

For more information contact council on 4932 9000.