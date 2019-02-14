Charity dinner to help eradicate polio worldwide

ON A MISSION: Rotary Club of Yeppoon members Robert Harris, Debbie Clayton and Karen Higgins with St Ursula's College students Denikah Elisala and Destiny Ahmat Baira.

ON A MISSION: Rotary Club of Yeppoon members Robert Harris, Debbie Clayton and Karen Higgins with St Ursula's College students Denikah Elisala and Destiny Ahmat Baira.

YEPPOON Rotary Club is gearing up for this year's Tropical Nights Charity Dinner to continue to raise funds to abolish polio from the world.

Rotary Club Emeritus Professor Debbie Clayton said last year's event raised $5600.

"The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a partner on this project and they match funding two for one, which last year delivered a contribution of $16,800, from this one Yeppoon event, to eradicate polio worldwide,” Debbie said.

"Polio mainly affects children under five. There is no cure, but polio is preventable with a vaccine.

"Only three countries in the world remain endemic. Rotary Clubs and their partners have reduced cases by 99.9 per cent since 1988 which is an outstanding result, but we still have more to do.

"Unless we eradicate polio within 10 years we could see as many as 200,000 new cases each year, all over the world.

"Rotary has contributed over $1.8 billion towards eradicating the disease and our partners have immunised more than 2.5 billion children worldwide.

"While only three countries remain endemic, there are outbreaks in countries previously thought to be clear.”

Debbie is the International Director of the Yeppoon Rotary Club and in this role last year she was working in Papua New Guinea as part of an international team reviewing a university in Madang.

She attended a meeting at the Rotary Club of Madang and learnt that PNG had had some fresh outbreaks of vaccine-induced polio.

"This occurs when children who have been vaccinated pass the disease on to unvaccinated children,” she said.

"The Madang Rotary Club members were very concerned and encouraged the Rotary community, and the Rotary Club of Yeppoon in particular, to continue their fundraising efforts to ensure that comprehensive vaccination regimes are in place.

"This experience set the context and theme Tropical Nights for this year's charity dinner.”

It will be held at Keppel Bay Sailing Club on March 2. Tickets are $70. There will be entertainment and cultural performances and local artist Jet James will make a special contribution.

There will be raffles, and a monster silent auction.

A best dressed, tropical style, male and female presentation will be made.

New members are welcome, or you can be a "friend'' of Rotary.

The club meets at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club every Thursday at 6pm for drinks and dinner.

Leave an email with rcyattendance@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/ YeppoonRotary.