Charity forced into 'imminent' move hunts for new home

A GARAGE nestled between two dumpsters in a Rockhampton alley is where you'll find Wayne Hayes tinkering away.

The president of the Ringpull Association spends his days stripping wire, circuit boards and ring pulls, to raise funds for Rockhampton's disabled and elderly.

But after five years in the space behind Bartlett's Tavern, Wayne has been told he needs to find a new home to continue his labour of love.

"We collect ring pulls and metal lids and scrap metal, and we will process and recycle it so funds are used for wheelchairs, medical aids and iPads for disabled people,” he said.

"There are elderly people that also benefit with wheelchairs in their later years.”

The move is imminent, and though Wayne is thankful for the space, the move is already overdue as the pub starts extensions into the lot.

"We were told one to two weeks, that was three weeks ago,” Wayne said.

"I thank Bartlett's for being here for five years,” he said.

"But they are developing the back of the pub and we need a shed or a block of land where we can put a 20-foot container in the vicinity of Bartlett's, the Fitzroy Hotel, the highway and the river, because we are on foot, most of us that help.”

Wayne said the council was also helping search for a suitable space.

Wayne's volunteer career began 41 years ago, after his nephew lost his battle with leukaemia.

He has dedicated the past 19 years to the Ringpull Association.

Anyone who can help, or would like to volunteer, please contact Wayne on 0459 797 057.

LABOUR OF LOVE, WHAT'S THE COST?

Minimum $550 to buy a wheelchair:

57 cans/kg at $1/kg

550 x 57 cans = 31,350 cans needed

Minimum $800 to buy an iPad:

3,660 ring pulls/kg at $1/kg

800 x 3,660 ring pulls = 2,928,000 ring pulls