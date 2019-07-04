Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_YOUTH_CARE_20NOV15
QLD_CP_NEWS_YOUTH_CARE_20NOV15
Crime

Charity fraud couple are back in court

by Grace Mason
4th Jul 2019 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Cairns magistrate will decide the fate of a case where a couple is accused of ripping off a children's charity next week.

Suzanne and Roy Edwards, 60 and 51, were both charged with one count of fraud in March and accused of skimming almost $50,000 from Street Level Youth Care for almost five years between 2013-2018, spending the money on personal items.

Former Street Level Youth care co-ordinators Roy and Suzanne Edwards were charged with fraud in March for skimming almost $50,000 from the charity. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Former Street Level Youth care co-ordinators Roy and Suzanne Edwards were charged with fraud in March for skimming almost $50,000 from the charity. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

The non-profit organisation, which supports homeless and disadvantaged Cairns youths, is operated through the Cairns Baptist Church and has been running in Cairns for almost 30 years.

The Woree couple's case was mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday where their solicitor Bebe Mellick asked for a week's adjournment while discussions with police prosecution could continue.

He said it could potentially could be listed for a long plea in the magistrates court.

"I have been engaged in meaningful discussions with police prosecutions," he said.

"While the matter is not resolved, there is a real prospect of that occurring."

Prosecutor Steve Baso confirmed they had made a "counter offer" in regards to the matter.

Typically, matters where the alleged fraud amount is above $30,000 must be heard in the district court where the potential maximum sentence is 14 years.

But if the case stays in the lower court the maximum sentence they could be given if found guilty is far less.

charity editors picks fraud roy edwards suzanne edwards

Top Stories

    CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    premium_icon CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    News Three years ago surgeons were ready to amputate his legs after a horror motorbike crash

    Man co-accused of $100k heist including vintage motorbike

    premium_icon Man co-accused of $100k heist including vintage motorbike

    Crime And it was a bottle of cologne that gave him away

    Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    premium_icon Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    News Rockhampton has risen from the bottom of market into recovery stage

    'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    premium_icon 'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    Horses 'Discussion needs to be a priority' QTA head urges