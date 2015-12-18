Charity gives joy by the bucket full

Collecting donations are (from left) YellowBridge chief financial officer Adrian Bonica, YellowBridge chief executive officer Penny Hamilton and McConachie Stedman Director Amanda Roberts.

Collecting donations are (from left) YellowBridge chief financial officer Adrian Bonica, YellowBridge chief executive officer Penny Hamilton and McConachie Stedman Director Amanda Roberts.

THE humble plastic bucket has special significance at Christmas for one Toowoomba charity.

This year, YellowBridge QLD will celebrate its 4th Yellow Bucket Christmas Appeal, filling yellow buckets with special Christmas food to gift to local people who need a little festive joy.

"Christmas is meant to be a special time of the year filled with love and happiness," YellowBridge QLD chief executive officer Penny Hamilton said.

"Sadly, this is not the case for some people who will spend Christmas alone or are unable to afford extra special food to make it a memorable day for them and their family.

"With the help of our staff and supporters, we aim to fill and deliver 300 buckets with edible joy."

The majority of the Christmas food and products are donated by YellowBridge staff, partners and suppliers who have embraced the annual appeal and the opportunity to give back to others in their local community.

The emphasis is on Christmas food that is gourmet or special rather than staple food items, which are covered so well by other Christmas appeal initiatives in the region.

Recipients are chosen based on their known need.

YellowBridge staff then deliver the hampers prior to Christmas Day to people who either live alone, have a disability or need to know that someone cares.

They are also distributed to people nominated by YellowBridge's peer organisations in the housing, disability, youth and aged services sectors.

Toowoomba accounting firm, McConachie Stedman, is the Appeal's major sponsor for the third year and their support helps with the costs of running the initiative.

"It gives me great pride to see the generosity of our staff and clients who embraced the appeal last year, filling over 30 buckets. Fingers crossed we can match or better that again this year, helping YellowBridge with their target of 300 buckets," Director Amanda Roberts said.

All donations are accepted and can be delivered by December 14. Collection points are: • YellowBridge main office, 2a Station Street • YellowBridge Disability Centre, 46 Hill Street • McConachie Stedman, 619 Ruthven Street

Yellow Bucket Appeal for Christmas: YellowBridge QLD staff and volunteers fill 100 yellow buckets with treats and goodies to bring Christmas joy to 100 clients of the not-for-profit organisation.