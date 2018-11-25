Charity making sure the elderly get presents this Christmas

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Goodwill Present Drive organiser Katrina Pearce is making sure our elderly get presents this Christmas.

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Goodwill Present Drive organiser Katrina Pearce is making sure our elderly get presents this Christmas. Contributed

CHRISTMAS can be a lonely time for the elderly members of our community but Katrina James is making sure that no one feels left out.

The Goodwill Present Drive is a not-for-profit charity established in Townsville in December 2014 in response to the lack of services and charities available for elderly patients and residents of nursing homes and the local hospital during the festive season.

After spending several years in Townsville participating in the present drive, Ms James, 31, relocated to Rockhampton last year in the hope of launching the program to support the elderly in the Rockhampton region.

PRESENT DRIVE: Kaye Matheson, Townsville Coordinator with Parklands Nursing Home Resident Kathleen Thorn in 2017. Contributed

"We are seeking donations from local businesses and members of the public for gifts up to the value of $15,” Ms James said.

"What we are hoping for in our maiden year here is to collect 300 or more gifts to allow us to deliver to the Rockhampton and Mount Morgan hospitals as well as Eventide Home Retirement Village in Rockhampton and Carinity Aged Care John Cani in Mount Morgan.

PRESENT DRIVE: Nursing staff at Townsville Hospital and Volunteers Rebecca, Isabella and Charlotte Hill Contributed

These gifts could be anything from short bread biscuits, chocolates, hard-boiled lollies, marshmallow treats, to throws, towels, toiletry packs, wireless radios, colouring books, crossword and puzzle books and mugs.

Ms James requested that all donated food items remain unwrapped so that they could note the ingredients to avoid any adverse reactions with their recipients.

She has got local businesses on board throughout the region such as Glenmore Newsagency and Drake's IGA to provide donations.

PRESENT DRIVE: Volunteers from 2016 at the Townsville Hospital. Contributed

Other businesses have put their hands up to generate donations through their staff members and act as drop off points for donations which would be collected later including Citywalk Motor Inn (Rockhampton CBD), newsXpress Mount Morgan and Gracemere Plaza Takeaway.

Donations close on Saturday December 22.

Ms James has also roped in family, friends and volunteers to help but could always use a helping hand from other generous locals who could pick up, wrap and distribute presents on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you'd like to get involved, vist the Goodwill Present Drive Rockhampton Facebook Page.