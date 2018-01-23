Menu
Charity match spawns new rivalry in Rocky sport

READY TO RUMBLE: Murray Harch and Jason Wells with the trophy up for grabs at the Big Bash Charity Match on Thursday night at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.
READY TO RUMBLE: Murray Harch and Jason Wells with the trophy up for grabs at the Big Bash Charity Match on Thursday night at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.
Pam McKay
by

CRICKET: Rockhampton's leading cricketers will pad up for a good cause this week.

The A-grade players will give up their regular club colours to don either red or blue for Rockhampton Cricket's first-ever Big Bash Charity Match.

The game will be played under lights, starting at 6pm on Thursday at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground, with funds raised going to prostate cancer.

Rockhampton Brothers' Murray Harch will lead the Northside team, while Frenchville's Jason Wells will captain Southside.

Rockhampton Cricket match director Todd Wells said the Fitzroy River had been used to create a new rivalry in the cricket ranks, with players chosen to represent the area where they live rather than the clubs for which they play.

Gracemere's Todd Harmsworth will line up with Northside in Thursday's charity match.
Gracemere's Todd Harmsworth will line up with Northside in Thursday's charity match.

"We see it as a great way to bring the cricket community together and promote the game, foster a friendly new rivalry and raise money for an important cause,” he said.

"It should be a great game. It's been really well supported by the clubs and the players, and Frenchville Sports Club has supplied uniforms for the two teams.”

Wells said all money raised from the Big Aussie Barbie on the night would go to the cause, as would a percentage of the canteen takings.

Electrical company Moltec has thrown its support behind the event, and will donate $1 for every run and $20 for every wicket and every six hit in the game.

Organisers are hoping more businesses will get involved.

Brisbane Heat mascot Heater will make a guest appearance at the charity match in Rockhampton on Thursday.
Brisbane Heat mascot Heater will make a guest appearance at the charity match in Rockhampton on Thursday.

Queensland Cricket will run a come and try session for juniors from 4.30pm, there will be prizes for crowd catches, and Brisbane Heat mascot Heater will make an appearance.

Wells said the game was designed to cash in on Big Bash fever which was sweeping the country, and would also serve as an exciting prelude to the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival to be played on grounds around Rockhampton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

HOW THE TEAMS LINE UP

Southside: Jason Wells, captain (Frenchville), Mark O'Keefe (Gracemere), Shane Scott (Gracemere), Joe McGahan (Frenchville), Ken Litschner (Brothers), Luke Johnstone (Gracemere), Callum McMahon (Frenchville), Ged Moriarty (Frenchville), Luke Reid (Brothers), Byron Gale (Gracemere), Kade Horan (Gracemere), Curtis Duff (Gracemere)

Northside: Murray Harch, captain (Brothers), Lachlan Hartley (Frenchville), Josh Sinnamon (Cap Coast), Brent Hartley (Frenchville), Todd Harmsworth (Gracemere), Justin Peacock (Gracemere), Tim Reid (Brothers), Travis Applewaite (Frenchville), Steven Munchow (Gracemere), Ben Walters (Brothers), Chaice Bidgood (Frenchville), Andrew Johnson (Frenchville)

