Charity partner for Rockynats revealed

Legacy Rockhampton has been announced as the charity partner of the Rare Spares Rockyants for 2021.

Rockhampton region Mayor Tony Williams said Legacy would have many opportunities to fundraise throughout the event this April.

“Using such a significant event like Rockynats to support Legacy’s fundraising efforts means we can make a real difference to families in our local community,” Cr Williams said.

“This fundraising will ensure Legacy can continue to provide their much needed services to the widows, families and children coping with the death or serious injury of loved ones in the armed forces.”

Legacy CEO Brendan Cox said money raised will enable Legacy Rockhampton and Central Queensland to provide respite and recreation for young Legacy families through family weekends away, education assistance and financial hardship relief as well as provide social isolation and financial support programs to vulnerable aged widows.

“With over 370 people needing Legacy’s help locally and with limited government funding, we rely heavily on the generosity of the public to continue our work which is why we are so grateful for this opportunity,” Mr Cox said.

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of Tourism and Events Annette Pearce said it was an honour to work with Legacy as a charity partner for the inaugural event and support local families.

“We are confident Rockynats’ attendees will dig deep for a great cause,” Ms Pearce said.

Rare Spares Rockynats will be held Easter Weekend April 2-5 2021, for tickets and program information visit www.rockynats.com.au

