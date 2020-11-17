Charity recipient for Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight revealed

GIRLS Time Out Young Women’s Support Service has been selected to receive public donations and ticket proceeds from the 2020 Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight.

Girls Time Out is a local organisation committed to responding to the needs of young mothers and women aged 12 to 25 years in the Rockhampton community by providing support for their growth and human potential.

Money raised by Carols by Candlelight will go to the organisation’s Me Myself and I program which promotes positive beginnings for young women by providing effective and life changing support in four areas: positive peer support, positive relationships, positive conversations and positive creative art.

“The Rockhampton region community has a great tradition of helping others, not only at Christmas but at any time people are in need. I am very pleased that this year we will be able to assist Girls Time Out and their Me Myself and I program,” Acting Mayor Cr Neil Fisher said.

“I understand that this program is not funded by any other source so it relies 100 per cent on donations.

Rockhampton Carols by Candelight

“I know times are tough for many people right now but I do urge audience members to give what they can to Girls Time Out at this year’s Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight concerts,” Cr Fisher said.

The Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight is a Rockhampton Regional Council event supported by WIN Television, Triple M, CQ Today and other local businesses.

There will be two events held:

Pilbeam Theatre, Wednesday 9 December at 7pm. Ticketed event, bookings essential.

Adults $12, concession / children $8

Tickets from www.seeitlive.com.au, the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, or by phone 4927 4111.

Music Bowl, Saturday 12 December. Gates open 5pm, concert from 7pm

Entry by donation at the gate.

Some aspects of Carols by Candlelight have changed because of COVID 19. Visit the event listings at www.seeitlive.com.au for important information.