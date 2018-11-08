Charity sacks worker after CQ community raises alarm

A NATIONAL childrens' charity has moved to remove one of its workers who was seeking personal information from CQ home-owners.

The door to door charity worker, who was later confirmed to be a Smith Family charity representative, reportedly visited several residents in Rockhampton, Gracemere and the Capricorn Coast.

Rockhampton local Renee Cox posted on the 'Yeppoon Families' Facebook page about the suspicious interaction she had with the worker on Wednesday.

"The representative came across very genuine, had a photo ID etcetera, wasn't asking for donations but was wanting my licence number and digits to my credit card,” Ms Cox posted online.

When Ms Cox declined to give out her personal information, the young man took back a pamphlet he had given her.

"I then said 'can I look up the website?' and he said that it would be national not local,” she wrote.

The Smith Family is a children's charity that helps disadvantaged Australian children get the most out of their education, through different learning programs.

Ms Cox's post attracted more than 30 comments in the first four hours, with many people detailing their own experiences with the suspect door-knocking man.

"He was at my front door [Wednesday] afternoon,” Nicole Stephens commented.

"Quite pushy with getting my information.”

The Smith Family general manager, Alan Le May, said the worker had been located and removed from the campaign.

"The Smith Family has identified the person involved in the incidents advised by Rockhampton News to The Smith Family.

"The person has been removed from the fundraising campaign."

The Smith Family also announced it would be retraining all representatives to highlight the importance of adhering to its code of conduct.

From today, there will be no more representatives working in the Rockhampton area.

”Our approved process requires door-to-door representatives to immediately identify themselves and display their credentials,” Mr Le May said.