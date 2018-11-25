Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR POWER: Former NRL player Scott Minto, who lined up with Queensland Corrective Services, leaves the Queensland Police Service defence in his wake as he makes a fast break in the charity match at Browne Park on Saturday night.
STAR POWER: Former NRL player Scott Minto, who lined up with Queensland Corrective Services, leaves the Queensland Police Service defence in his wake as he makes a fast break in the charity match at Browne Park on Saturday night. Michelle Gately
Rugby League

Charity the winner as Rocky league day raises thousands

Pam McKay
by
25th Nov 2018 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland Corrective Services scored a convincing victory but it was drought-affected farmers who were the big winners from the league action in Rockhampton on Saturday.

More than $15,000 was raised for Drought Angels at the Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Charity League Day, the brainchild of police officers constables Mitch Berry and Justin Dickinson.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

About 1000 spectators flooded through the gates of Browne Park to be treated to an entertaining afternoon of league, which culminated in the clash between QCS officers and their Queensland Police Service counterparts.

The day started with a coaching clinic where about 50 enthusiastic youngsters were put through their paces by former NRL stars who also lined up in the main game.

Rhys Wesser, Scott Minto, Alan Rothery and Casey McGuire played with QCS, while John Buttigieg, PJ Marsh, Justin Loomans and Jamie Simpson joined forces with the QPS.

QCS opened the scoring in the first three minutes, setting the tone for the contest which they won 46-24.

Penrith great Wesser, who crossed for the third of his team's nine tries, said it was a great event to be involved in and the game was a "wonderful exhibition” of rugby league.

Event co-organiser Berry said it was a brilliant day and he was overwhelmed by the incredible support and the amount of money raised.

"I can't believe it to be honest. We didn't know how much to expect or how many people would turn up,” he said.

"The community, our sponsors, everyone who got on board - it's just been a massive effort.

"The atmosphere was great. When we ran out (for the main game) it was like a grand final, to be honest.”

In the other games, the QPS and Brothers women's teams played out an 18-all draw, while Brothers edged the Capras 20-18 in the battle of the Old Boys.

browne park queensland corrective services queensland police service rhys wesser rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Nitelife Gallery: Were you photographed out and about?

    Nitelife Gallery: Were you photographed out and about?

    Local Faces See if you landed in our gallery of social photos.

    The Queensland Government wants to let go of past mistakes

    premium_icon The Queensland Government wants to let go of past mistakes

    Politics They're seeking to end the confusion over Mistake Creek's name.

    Traffic crash blocks key North Rocky intersection

    Traffic crash blocks key North Rocky intersection

    News Five people were involved in the two vehicle collision.

    Questing to engage CQ locals with the classical music genre

    premium_icon Questing to engage CQ locals with the classical music genre

    Life Former local and accomplished cellist returns to old stomping ground

    Local Partners