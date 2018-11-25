Charity the winner as Rocky league day raises thousands

STAR POWER: Former NRL player Scott Minto, who lined up with Queensland Corrective Services, leaves the Queensland Police Service defence in his wake as he makes a fast break in the charity match at Browne Park on Saturday night.

STAR POWER: Former NRL player Scott Minto, who lined up with Queensland Corrective Services, leaves the Queensland Police Service defence in his wake as he makes a fast break in the charity match at Browne Park on Saturday night. Michelle Gately

RUGBY LEAGUE: Queensland Corrective Services scored a convincing victory but it was drought-affected farmers who were the big winners from the league action in Rockhampton on Saturday.

More than $15,000 was raised for Drought Angels at the Fighting For Our Farmers Drought Relief Charity League Day, the brainchild of police officers constables Mitch Berry and Justin Dickinson.

About 1000 spectators flooded through the gates of Browne Park to be treated to an entertaining afternoon of league, which culminated in the clash between QCS officers and their Queensland Police Service counterparts.

The day started with a coaching clinic where about 50 enthusiastic youngsters were put through their paces by former NRL stars who also lined up in the main game.

Rhys Wesser, Scott Minto, Alan Rothery and Casey McGuire played with QCS, while John Buttigieg, PJ Marsh, Justin Loomans and Jamie Simpson joined forces with the QPS.

QCS opened the scoring in the first three minutes, setting the tone for the contest which they won 46-24.

Penrith great Wesser, who crossed for the third of his team's nine tries, said it was a great event to be involved in and the game was a "wonderful exhibition” of rugby league.

Event co-organiser Berry said it was a brilliant day and he was overwhelmed by the incredible support and the amount of money raised.

"I can't believe it to be honest. We didn't know how much to expect or how many people would turn up,” he said.

"The community, our sponsors, everyone who got on board - it's just been a massive effort.

"The atmosphere was great. When we ran out (for the main game) it was like a grand final, to be honest.”

In the other games, the QPS and Brothers women's teams played out an 18-all draw, while Brothers edged the Capras 20-18 in the battle of the Old Boys.