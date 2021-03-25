Charles’ brutal response to interview

While the official royal response to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview was frustratingly scant of detail, if Prince Charles had his way, it would have been a fiery rebuttal.

According to royal expert Katie Nichol, the Prince of Wales' initial reaction to Harry and Meghan's damaging Oprah claims was to compile a "point by point" response seemingly to set straight some of the couple's explosive allegations.

His son Prince William is understood to have been on board with clarifying their claims, but the Palace ultimately decided against it so not to give "more ammunition" to the indignant former royals, the Daily Mail reports.

Speaking to ET this week, Nicholl said both Charles, 72, and William, 38, were "keen to correct some" of what was said by the Sussexes as they sat down with Oprah Winfrey on the other side of the world earlier this month.

"My understanding is that Prince Charles did want to issue a more detailed statement (in response) to the Oprah interview and possibly address some of those issues point by point," Katie Nicholl told ET this week.

"But there was an evening to think about things and in the end, it was decided that a shorter statement would be better, (and) that going at things point by point could be potentially more damaging and give more ammunition for the row to continue.

"I think Prince Charles and Prince William were keen to correct some of the things that the couple had said," she added.

Among a number of shocking allegations, Harry and Meghan said a member of the royal family 'raised concerns' over the colour of Archie's skin, suggesting he was denied the title of prince because of his background.

Meghan also refuted claims she made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding, revealing it was actually Kate who left her in tears during a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses.

Harry also accused his father of refusing to take his calls when the pair made the big move to the US last year, and "cutting the couple off" financially, leaving Harry living off his inheritance from Princess Diana.

Responding to the direct hit, Nicholl said Prince Charles was "particularly frustrated" by the suggestion he had not provided financial assistance for the pair.

"If you speak to sources in Charles' camp, that wasn't the case," she said.

"He did continue funding them for quite some time after they moved first to Canada and then to America.

"So yes, I think there was at one point the feeling that they did want to address more than just the issue of race."

According to a source close to the royals, Charles felt "enormously let down" by Meghan and Harry dropping that an unnamed royal had expressed concern about Archie's skin colour, a claim which prompted a global guessing game.

"The Prince believes in diversity and his actions show that," the source said, seemingly rejecting speculation Charles was the royal in question.

"He was the first person to highlight the Windrush generation and the contributions they made to British society.

"He has worked hard for the Muslim community.

"Of all the members of the royal family, he has taken this issue the most seriously."

Last week, US media personality Gayle King, who is a close friend of both Oprah and Meghan, revealed Harry had had "unproductive" talks with both his brother and father following their TV appearance.

King said the couple were still upset at the palace and claims no one from the royal family has reached out to Meghan, describing it as "frustrating".

"Houston, we have a problem here. That's really all they want. They want a conversation. They both want a conversation," King said.

"I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

She continued: "I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."

Gayle King revealed Prince Harry had spoken to his father and brother after the Oprah chat – adding that the conversation did not go so well. Picture: CBS

Meanwhile, sources say William is "worried" about what else might come out from his phone call with Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge was the first to publicly respond to the claims made in the Oprah interview during a visit to a school in London earlier this month, saying that the royals were "very much not a racist family".

Buckingham Palace has insisted it will make no further comment on the revelations from the Oprah interview, but sources told Vanity Fair there were fears the Sussexes "want to keep fuelling the soap opera".

One source close to Prince William said: "There's a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard.

"William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV."

