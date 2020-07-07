Charles Seven primed for big showing at Callaghan Park

Trainer Jared Wehlow with Charles Seven, who will contest the $19K Maiden Handicap (1100m) at Callaghan Park today.

HORSE RACING: Aristocratically named Charles Seven is ready for his first success when he contests the $19K Maiden Handicap (1100m) the first of 10 races at Rockhampton today.

A lightly raced son of Hallowed Crown, Charles Seven was named after Charles V11, the king of France from 1442-1461, and is topweight in Race 1 timed for 11.10am.

Formerly with the prestigious James Cummings stable in Sydney, “Charlie” (how arrogant of me) was purchased by trainer Jared Wehlow at the Godolphin Tried Horse Sale at the Gold Coast in March.

“I tried to buy Charles Seven on behalf of Rockhampton’s Stewie Fysh at the January sale at the Gold Coast but he was withdrawn. I followed him closely and was able to get him for $45K for Stewie at the March sale,” Wehlow said.

A Warwick Farm, Wyong and Newcastle placegetter, Charles Seven’s credentials are way and above those of his 12 rivals in today’s race.

Wehlow said the horse had pleased him in training at Callaghan Park racecourse and the race looks very suitable for him.

“Even though he has drawn 10 alley he has always shown speed in his races so Ryan Wiggins should be able to get him across,” the trainer said.

Another southerner, the former Victorian Kedleston is likely to be at short odds in his Central Queensland debut, the Class 3 Plate (1100m) at 1.34pm.

To be ridden by Nathan Day who recently landed four winners at Cairns, Kedleston is prepared on the superb grass track at Barcaldine by Todd Austin who rarely ventures to Rockhampton with his horses.

As a two year old Kedleston was well above average in Melbourne but since then his form has been more than respectable in city races in Melbourne mainly over longer journeys.

However, just two starts back at Geelong on March 18, Kedleston won over today’s trip of 1100m in 0-58 BM company.

The biggest concern for Kedleston, managed by Central Western bookmaker Gary Peoples, may be his tricky draw at nine gate but Day is brilliant at getting his rides out of the barriers quickly.

Without doubt, the most interesting runner today at Callaghan Park is the Mark Lehmann trained comeback sprinter Bat A Kat engaged in the seventh event, the Open (1200m).

Prior to him going amiss after a very much out of character Eagle Farm last on December 22, 2018, Bat A Kat was destined for top class.

A dual Doomben winner, his record of five wins and as many seconds from 12 starts for $206,250 in stakes is testimony to his status.

Raced by Marino Katsenevas (hence the Kat in the name) and Kerry Lehmann, the wife of the Falvelon five year old gelding’s trainer Mark, Bat A Kat has undergone dual surgery during his 18 months absence from racing.

“It’s been a long road. He has had dual knee surgery while he also did a tendon. I have waited so long for this day as we love the horse,” Kerry Lehmann said with genuine emotion.

Mark and Kerry have provided Bat A Kat with a dutifully and methodical treatment to recovery.

The gelding, a son of one of the owner’s fastest horses the Knowledge mare and prolific winner Regal Megan, has responded magnificently.

The couple trialled Bat A Kat in March when he was given an easy time for a third before waiting until stepping him out a few weeks back at Keppel Park, Yeppoon.

There he stretched-out glamour sprinter Master Jamie and looked every bit his old self.

Mark Lehmann admitted “The Kat” went much better than he expected but assuredly expectations are high for his comeback this afternoon.

The trainer has been on tenterhooks as his last race starter was in October 2016, so emotions will run high especially so should Bat A Kat win.