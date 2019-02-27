Cameron eager to atone after ‘bad’ return

Charlie Cameron is ready to rip into the JLT Series. Picture: Getty Images

A frank Charlie Cameron admits his first game for the Brisbane Lions in more than 200 days was a "bad one", but the livewire small forward is ready to rip in for his return to the AFL.

While the 24-year-old suffered a double hit with a poor personal performance and his Lions losing to Queensland rivals the Gold Coast Suns, Cameron said that he relished being back playing at the elite level.

"Even though we had a loss on the weekend, it was good to get back out there and play," he said.

"I was saying to the boys that it had been about 206 days since I'd played an actual game against an opponent so it was good to get out there.

"Personally, I had a bad game - too many free kicks - but I'll be better for it going into the weekend."

It's been a long road to recovery for Cameron, whose debut season with the Lions ended in Round 11 last year.

Cameron ruptured a ligament in his left foot and required season-ending surgery, but the former Adelaide Crow has recovered and remains on track for Brisbane's Round 1 clash with reigning premiers West Coast on March 23.

He cut an animated figure at training on Tuesday morning as the squad doubles down ahead of their JLT series opener against Hawthorn at Burpengary on Saturday and Cameron is eager to see his side take a more positive approach in their preparation.

"Our intensity and our energy leading up to the game wasn't up to the standard we wanted it to be," he said.

"The way we started was not ideal but I think we'll be (better) for it."

Hawthorn shape as a stern challenge for the side but there's a renewed optimism in the Lions' den.

Cameron said he was excited about the prospect of Harris Andrews joining the likes of Eric Hipwood in the Lions' forward line, adding some much-needed height up front.

"He's another big presence down there," he said.

"(With) tall forwards, you can rely on them competing in the air and on the ground … and (Harris) is a leader as well.

"Last year we had a couple of rainy games (during the JLT), so hopefully this year it stays a bit dryer and we can play our footy."

"These games are important to build that synergy and chemistry into Round 1."