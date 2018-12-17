‘If I’m rucking we’re in trouble’: Dixon

CHARLIE Dixon won 159 hit-outs for Port Adelaide last season but if he finds himself in the ruck more than a handful of times next year then something has happened.

"If I'm in a ruck contest, we're in trouble," Dixon said with a wry smile on Sunday.

"It's always good going in there but these ruckmen these days are a lot bigger and stronger than I am, I'll be happy to stay around the forward line."

The arrival of West Coast premiership big-man Scott Lycett to partner Paddy Ryder next year will give the Power one of the best ruck combinations in the league and will allow Dixon to play as a permanent forward.

The 28-year-old has continued his recovery from a broken leg in Noosa this week, progressing from boxing and light kicking to jogging on a weight-bearing treadmill and he hopes to start running on the ground during his Christmas break.

"I had a 45-minutes on and off run which was good and no pain anywhere," Dixon said before training.

"We didn't have a timeline of when I should be running, it's just working until I feel good and we go from there."

Dixon skipping in the gym on the comeback from a broken leg. Picture: Sarah Reed.

The 200cm forward described his broken leg against West Coast in Round 20 as one of the more painful injuries he's had.

"It was up there, I heard a big crack and brought my leg around waiting for it to be hanging there but it snapped back and I thought I only did an ankle injury because I have a history of those.

"But unfortunately I had a broken leg."

As well as the physical benefits of the pre-season camp, Dixon said the team had gained plenty from hearing from former captain and coach Matthew Primus and the Power's 2004 premiership players on Saturday.

"Having him come and chat to us was really good, I had a few years with him but knowing a bit more about him and what he went through in his time at the club was awesome and I think the boys took a lot out of that.

"They've been there you know, they've been to the top. And Primus' example was a bit of heartbreak because he was captain and did his knee.

"But those blokes have been there and the way they spoke about it was how things can change after a couple of years."

