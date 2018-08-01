Charlie one of CQ's best trainers

Charlie Jensen is celebrating a win at last weekend's regional final of the Queensland Training Awards.

Charlie Jensen is celebrating a win at last weekend's regional final of the Queensland Training Awards. Trish Bowman

YEPPOON'S Charlie Jensen is celebrating a win at last weekend's regional final of the Queensland Training Awards, proving that with a supportive employer and personal determination for career success, anything is possible.

Charlie was awarded Regional VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year and is responsible for changing the lives of many of her students at CQ University where she teaches all aspects of hospitality.

At almost 50, Charlie reflects on her life and how she fell into hospitality and fell absolutely in love with her job and her students.

"I left my home in New Zealand at the age of 17 and went to London where I worked as a nanny and in hospitality to get by,” Charlie said.

"I travelled all over Europe and the Middle East, then at 22 I came to Australia as part of my travels.

"I came to Australia for a visit as a backpacker and travelled the East Coast, it was a move that would change the direction of my life.

"I loved being here and all the time found myself sharing my skills and knowledge with others. I became passionate about helping others.”

Charlie said she came to the Capricorn Coast 12 years ago and knew she had found her home.

"I worked at the old Ridges Capricorn Resort at Farnborough as the Operations Manager gaining further experience and training for four years before the closure,” she said.

"I have always had a passion for upskilling people, I love helping them to do better and empowering people gives me a lot of joy.

"Securing a job teaching all aspects of hospitality including RSA, Certificates 2 and 3 and responsible gambling at Central Queensland University has been wonderful, I love what I do and love the supportive working environment where I am nurtured just as I nurture others to do better.”

Charlie said winning the award came as a complete surprise, one that she appreciates and is humbled by.

"There were so many amazing people nominated, it was the last thing I expected to win so I am very grateful, it encourages me to continue to do what I do,” she said.

The Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said Charlie was one of 11 Central Queensland winners, from Mackay to Gladstone and west to Moranbah, recognised for their commitment to training.

"Shining a light on each of their stories demonstrates how training is building careers for individuals and developing skilled workforces for businesses,” she said.

"Providing outstanding support and training opportunities is the foundation of a successful community initiative and it is terrific to have the Central Queensland Multicultural Association among the winners,” Ms Lauga said.