Chart-topping star to stop by GKI on her latest music tour

CHART-topping singer-songwriter Jade Holland is headed out on tour with next weekend’s Country on Keppel her second and third shows of the new tour.

The Do It Right Tour begins in Townsville and is named after her latest single.

The new single, internationally released on October 29, has been playlisted on editorial playlists on both Apple Music and Spotify and racked up more than 11,000 streams on Spotify alone in the first week of release.

Holland released her second album “Dream Wild” to critical acclaim with the single Drive Thru being streamed more than one million times and, since then there has been no stopping her.

Do it Right is not your standard love song – it’s a statement.

It’s a call to action for men and women across the globe in relationships.

Do it Right mines the depths of Jade’s past heartbreaks while galvanising her determination not to waste years obsessing over a lost love.

“Being able to take control of my own heartbreak made it easier for me to walk away,” Holland said.

Thanks to the worldwide COVID lockdowns, Do it Right became a quarantine project managed across time zones.

Co-written by Jade with David Mescon and Bruce Wallace in Nashville in 2019, it was recorded in Australia and Nashville and produced by David “Messy” Mescon at Messy Room Studios in Nashville.

“Even though we were on different sides of the planet, we were able to find the same frequency in this song,” Holland said.

Jade Holland tour dates for her Do It Right tour this year.

The year 2020 has changed the lives of millions of people across the planet.

After months of lockdowns and second waves, there is a growing fear of a looming mental health crisis in Australia.

As an ambassador for Mental Awareness Foundation, Holland was one of the first music artists to tour again in the Resilience Tour across regional Queensland throughout August, September and October.

“This tour really hits a note for me because you never really notice Mental Health awareness in your own life until someone asks you if you are ok,” Holland said.

Holland plays Lefty’s Music Hall in Brisbane on November 26, then November 27, she is at Surfers Paradise Surf Life Saving Club before heading to Muller Bros in Toowoomba on November 28.

The tour continues at the Park Ridge Tavern, Brisbane, on December 4, before Holland plays the Grant Hotel in Cleveland on December 5.

December 10, Holland plays Sugarland Tavern in Bundaberg, Palmwoods Hotel on December 11, and Beerwah Hotel on December 12 before she heads south to Kingscliff, NSW on December 20.

Download Jade Holland’s music from iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play and Stream on Spotify, I heart

radio and many more.

See the full line-up and details for the Country on Keppel event here.

