Mother sentenced for child sexual abuse

Charters Towers mother whose husband made child porn with children sentenced
Crime

by TRUDY BROWN
20th May 2019 6:20 PM
A WOMAN whose husband was convicted of forcing two of their children to pose for pornography photos and raping their daughter, has been sentenced to two years probation.

The 29-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, was sentenced in Townsville District Court for indecent treatment of a child through exposure.

Her husband, aged 34, was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment earlier this year for his crimes against the children.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Walklate told the court that the woman's offences was detected after compromising images of her children were found online.

Specifically, the 29-year-old was sentenced in relation to a single photo, where she is pictured naked on the sofa in a compromising position with her partner, with her youngest child and her looking at each other.

The court was told the three children were removed from the home once the offences became known.

Mr Walklate argued that the woman should have seen the "red flag" when her partner mentioned the interest he had in children around the age of five years.

Defence barrister Scott Geeves told the court that the woman was "mortified" by her conduct.

Judge Kerry O'Brien ordered that she complete two years probation. No conviction was recorded.

