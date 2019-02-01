Charters welcome the 2019 barra season

Hooked fishing charters: Hooked fishing charters

IT WAS a slow day for the barra season to kick off as the Fitzroy lacks the freshwater it needs for the barra to start biting, but rain next week is getting anglers excited.

Rockhampton has always been a hub for Barramundi fishing, in fact, the very name of the fish is believed to have originated from an Indigenous language along the Fitzroy, and today the river is a fishing tourism hot-spot.

Hooked Fishing Charters' Travis Lacey on the Fitzroy River. Allan Reinikka ROK010219abarra1

The Morning Bulletin was lucky enough to see the season in with Coby Pascoe and Travis Lacey from Hooked Fishing Charters as they head into another barra season on the Fitzroy.

They said business is booming and Hooked needed to get a second boat in the water to keep up with the rising demand for the 2019 season.

Mr Pascoe was a former fish monger before taking on a job with the charter company, four years ago.

Despite fishing being his life long passion, he said running charters could be tough.

"When the seasons cranks up, I've worked 14 days straight, doing a couple of trips in a day.

BARRA-DISE: Travis Lacey from Hooked Fishing Charters thinks the Fitzroy is as good as it gets for barra fishing. Allan Reinikka ROK010219abarra2

Mr Lacey has been with Hooked for a year and he said fishing for a living beat working out in the sun on the mines.

He shared a few tips to ensure the Fitzroy continued to sustain its thriving barra stocks.

"We generally don't want people to keep anything over a metre. They are the big breeding females and letting them go means we can have more fish in the future,” he said.

"We also don't want people taking too many fish home. There is no need to take an esky-full home.”

The two charter operators said the Fitzroy was a premier Australian fishing destination and they praised the efforts of council for facilitating the industry and making fishing more accessible for recreational anglers.

Hooked Fishing Charters' Travis Lacey on the Fitzroy River. Allan Reinikka ROK010219abarra4

Councillor Tony Williams believes fishing tourism is one of Rocky's most promising emerging industries and on good authority said the fish stocks were looking good for 2019.

"I've heard fishing tourism is overtaking golf, so that is great news for Rockhampton and the charters on the Fitzroy,” Cr Williams said.

"We've got data that suggests the fish stocks are looking good and there will be plenty to go around.”

Cr Williams said he will keep pushing for more facilities for anglers in the region such as the recently added boat-ramps at Port Alma.

"It's like you're in the middle of nowhere down there, it reminds me of the northern territory and there are some big barra down there,” he said.

Cr Williams would like to remind anglers they can take a pledge to fish sustainably this season and asked that anglers "Take a feed, not a fridge full.”