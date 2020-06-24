Chase the winter blues away this school holiday

The school holidays are here and if you are looking for something to fill your days close to home, here are some cool ideas to warm up your school holiday fun!

Have a Whale-y good time

When you are a kid everything seems big. Imagine how amazing it is for a child to see something as huge as a whale. Seeing a whale for the first time is something a child will never forget, and we are lucky to have these amazing creatures in our local waters. Whale watching season in the Keppel Bay runs from July to September. There are plenty of top spots on the mainland to try your luck at spotting these beauties or take a trip to Great Keppel Island with Freedom Fast Cats or Keppel Konnections and keep your eyes peeled.

ESCAPE: Pumpkin Island, Christine Retschlag - Pumpkin Island, a private island eco-retreat nestled in the Keppel Islands, Queensland. Picture: Supplied

Check out the VIP Keppel Experience

Jump on-board Keppel Bay’s best kept secret for the most exhilarating, bespoke, VIP tour offered on the Southern Great Barrier Reef. The Keppel Explorer is perfect for the fun-finding, awe-discovering adventurers, prominent pioneers and courageous coral reef enthusiasts. Circumnavigating the Keppel Bay islands including Pumpkin and Great Keppel Island, discovering secluded beaches, sea caves and hidden treasures along your journey, this is the only way to explore it all. If you want to see more, do more and feel more, Keppel Explorer’s comprehensive tour was made just for you – customised and personalised to suit your needs and exceed your expectations.

ISLAND HOPPING: Tourists enjoy a wonderful experience aboard the Keppel Explorer.

Soak up sunshine and vitamin sea

Whether for a day trip, or for a night (or few), Great Keppel Island is a must do on your school holidays. Discover scuba Diving with the only PADI Dive Resort on the Capricorn Coast to explore the underwater world. Keppel Dive offers quick and easy introductions for participants over 12 years. Keen to stay closer to the surface? Grab your equipment to discover the underwater world from Great Keppel Island Watersports and Activities including SUP’s, Kayaks and snorkelling gear.

DEEP ADVENTURES: Scuba Divers from the Keppel Coast Dive Centre Simon Martin and Keith Mathison checking diving gear. Pic Frank Violi

Walk away the winter chills

Enjoy a great family day outdoors! Breathe in pure rainforest air with a bushwalk through Byfield National Park. Discover history as you and the kids bicycle through the Pineapple Trail. Explore the Bluff Point circuit in the Bluff Point section of Capricorn Coast National Park and enjoy panoramic views of the Capricorn coastline and the Keppel Bay islands. Take a longer journey along the Capricorn Coast shared pathway – feel the wind in your hair and salt on your lips as you enjoy a relaxing stroll, energetic run or bike ride along the waters’ edge.

GET OUTSIDE: The Yeppoon Pineapple Rail Trail

Step back in time

Nestled in dry rainforest just north of Rockhampton, are the Capricorn Caves. You will be amazed by the interesting facts of the caves. Look closely and you will see a very rare and special fern growing in the caves and the tiniest cutest bats. There is so much to discover at the Capricorn Caves, this makes a great family day out – even the grandparents would love it!

BACK IN TIME: Summer Solstice at Capricorn Caves.Photo Jonathon De Cecco

Snap up a good feed

Have you ever wondered what crocodile meat tastes like? Try some crocodile meat in a Crocodile Pie, Crocodile Kebabs and Crocodile Ribs which are just a few of the delicious dishes on the menu. Visit Queensland’s first crocodile farm, Koorana. Take a tour, you’ll be surprised about the things you didn’t know about crocodiles from your very knowledgeable guide.

SNAP A FEED: John Lever and the crocs at the Koorana Crocodile Farm, near Rockhampton, Pic John Casey

Ride the rails

Your little train buff will love this! For a fantastic trip down memory lane, Archer Park Rail Museum is home to a large variety of railway heritage exhibits. Visit on the weekend and treat the kids to a ride on the world’s only operating Purrey Steam Tram. Climb aboard restored carriages, change the signals and use the antique phones. Additional activities are available during Queensland school holidays.

ALL ABOARD: Rail enthusiast, Michael Feldman on the platform of Archer Park Rail Museum.

Discover the top of the world

Not only does the scenic Mount Archer provide a beautiful backdrop to Rockhampton, it is also ingrained with valleys, rainforests and fleeting glimpses of delightful forest inhabitants. With walks from 500 metres to 14 kilometres, you can explore as little or as much as you like. Pack a picnic and watch the sunset or share some smiles at Australia’s highest playground!

TOP OF THE WORLD: Mount Archer Nurim Circuit Elevated Boardwalk

Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast are filled with exciting school holiday fun so get outdoors, explore your own backyard and fill your days with adventure!

Visit www.visitcapricorn.com.au for more ideas and fantastic holiday deals.