Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Uriana is a Calico girl born in April 2018 and is looking for her forever home with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.
Uriana is a Calico girl born in April 2018 and is looking for her forever home with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.
Pets & Animals

Chatty mumma cat is searching for her forever home

Kristen Booth
28th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Uriana.

Uriana arrived at CQPR as a single mum trying her best to look after her three little kittens.

Well, she’s done an amazing job and they are about to leave home so now it’s time for her!

Uriana is a pretty Calico girl born in April 2018, who has shown to be rather a talkative lass.

She is a wonderfully affectionate girl who loves to smooch with her humans and particularly the kids.

She is great with other cats and is slowly getting used to dogs.

If you would like to give this young mum a second chance at a lovely life, put your application in today.

Uriana comes desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations. Adoption cost is $150.

For more information phone email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

cq pet rescue furry friends new cat pet adoption pet of the week
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky chimps and keeper to star on national TV show

        Premium Content Rocky chimps and keeper to star on national TV show

        TV In a major boost to tourism prospects, Rockhampton Zoo and its residents will feature on a national television series.

        • 28th Aug 2020 11:03 AM
        COURT LIST: 74 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 74 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of 74 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Supreme, District, Court...

        Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Premium Content Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Crime Cameron Douglas Scott faces music over wide-scale theft

        Another fender bender at Rocky CBD’s accident hot spot

        Premium Content Another fender bender at Rocky CBD’s accident hot spot

        News Two vehicles have crashed at one of Rockhampton’s most notorious intersections this...