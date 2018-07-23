Menu
Chautauqua barrier jump earlier this year at at Cranbourne Pic: Michael Klein
Horses

Not again! Is this the end for Chautauqua?

23rd Jul 2018 11:33 AM

IT'S the worst case of deja-vu. Chautauqua was up to his old tricks again after failing to leave the gates at Rosehill Gardens.

The great sprinter's future in racing is now under a huge cloud.

Formerly the world's highest rated sprinter, Chautauqua missed the autumn and the chance for a fourth TJ Smith Stakes win when he refused to leave the gates four times in trials.

He needed to jump today in order to be reinstated to race again.

 

Chautauqua passed the first of two enforced tests in a jump-out at Flemington last Friday week and needed another satisfactory performance to ensure he could start in the Group Two Missile Stakes on August 4 with one of his goals The Everest on October 13.

Jockey Tommy Berry didn't have a good feeling before the gates flew open, saying he was very laid back in the stall.

"As soon as he walked into the gates I knew he wasn't going to jump," Berry said.

Chautauqua's connections will meet soon to discuss the horse's future.

Tommy Berry on Chautauqua (L) prepares to enter the gates
