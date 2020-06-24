‘Cheap and sneaky’ CQ pollies’ Facebook exchange gets heated

A WAR of words has erupted between Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke regarding changes to Local Government Legislation.

After days of publicly criticising the amendments, Cr Strelow took to Facebook this morning regarding local government legislation changes that would result in the mayor replaced by the runner up, not an elected official, in the event she could no longer serve in the first 12 months of her term.

It was a move she previously described as an act of "absolute arrogance.".

"I could not believe that a serious legislature would bring in such ill-conceived changes," a part of her post said.

Happier times between Mayor Margaret Strelow and member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Rockhampton’s new art gallery during the premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s recent visit.

"They show a complete lack of regard for the democratic process and a deep disdain for the people of Rockhampton Region. And Barry and Brittany voted for it. Did they even read it?"

Mr O'Rourke was quick to respond in a post of his own stating: "I'm slightly bewildered as to why the Mayor has waited until after this law had passed to launch these attacks."

He claims the amendments were endorsed by the Local Government Association of Queensland after consultation and said the mayor had knowledge of the changes and should have made her objections known before the bill was tabled in parliament.

"She could have picked up the phone and called me, or the minister's office before the Bill was tabled," he said.

"This smells a little bit like cheap and sneaky politics to me."

Cr Strelow responded strongly and was quick to make her presence known in the comment section.

"Barry. This change was not in the consultation document. It was on the last-minute changes," she said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow.

"Margaret Strelow you need to take this up with the LGAQ," Mr O'Rourke responded.

"It's not the LGAQ that did the consolation document, it was your government. And then they made this change," Cr Strelow said.

"This change was endorsed by the LGAQ," Mr O'Rourke said.

"Actually no - you voted for it," Cr Strelow said.

"You need to talk to your representative body," Mr O'Rourke insisted.

"No," Cr Strelow said.

"See your title Barry, you are the Member for Rockhampton."

"The Minister's office advises me they have been consulting with the LGAQ on this for about six months," Mr O'Rourke responded.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke.

"They endorsed this on behalf of councils across the state.

"If they didn't include you in that process you should be asking them why."

"Actually no - they didn't endorse the changes. If you are being told that then ask the minister's office to show it to you in writing," Cr Strelow.

And to that - radio silence from the Rockhampton MP.

Others to comment on Cr Strelow and Mr O'Rourke's virtual exchange have appeared to raise serious concerns among constituents regarding the depth of consultation between the State Government and the LGAQ.