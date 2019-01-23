Cheap Capricorn Coast properties are selling like hot cakes

RENOVATOR'S DREAM: This Yeppoon property, needing a bit of TLC, sold under the hammer for $122,000.

THERE'S plenty of buyers circulating around the Capricorn Coast looking to pounce on a bargain according to Kev Doolan.

The principal of Professionals Emu Park said he's seen surge of enquiries and strong attendances at auctions in recent months for properties selling under $350,000 and he believed it was a good time to sell if you had a property in this price range.

Over the weekend, Mr Doolan hosted two auctions with 30 people attending his auction at 34 Hughes St, Yeppoon for an old fixer-upper sitting on 2000sqm, with a rainforest backdrop.

He said eight registered bidders were whittled down to three keen renovators who traded bids, pushing the price past the reserve to net the vendor a tidy $122,000 - well above expectations.

"The people that purchased the property informed me that they're going to do a major makeover,” Mr Doolan said.

His other well attended auction took place at Lot 1 Collins Rd, in a popular rural part of Farnborough.

The heavily vegetated eight acre property with a good bore, used to grow small crops before being reclaimed by nature after lying dormant for a decade.

Mr Doolan said four bidders traded offers until a nervous young couple secured the land above the reserve price for $195,000.

Aaron and Johanna Russell were very excited to own the land on which they planned to build a house to live close by their family who were long term residents in the area.

According to Mr Doolan, although the selling price wasn't increasing, he was seeing a strong demand from first home buyers and owner occupiers.

"There's a lot of buyers in the market at the moment for properties of all types, from residential to rural to commercial,” he said.

"In the last month we sold 12 properties from Keppel Sands to Yeppoon to Farnborough.”

He said sales were up compared to this time last year with the next 12 months shaping up to be a good great for the Capricorn Coast property market.