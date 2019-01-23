Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RENOVATOR'S DREAM: This Yeppoon property, needing a bit of TLC, sold under the hammer for $122,000.
RENOVATOR'S DREAM: This Yeppoon property, needing a bit of TLC, sold under the hammer for $122,000. Contributed
Property

Cheap Capricorn Coast properties are selling like hot cakes

Leighton Smith
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S plenty of buyers circulating around the Capricorn Coast looking to pounce on a bargain according to Kev Doolan.

The principal of Professionals Emu Park said he's seen surge of enquiries and strong attendances at auctions in recent months for properties selling under $350,000 and he believed it was a good time to sell if you had a property in this price range.

Over the weekend, Mr Doolan hosted two auctions with 30 people attending his auction at 34 Hughes St, Yeppoon for an old fixer-upper sitting on 2000sqm, with a rainforest backdrop.

He said eight registered bidders were whittled down to three keen renovators who traded bids, pushing the price past the reserve to net the vendor a tidy $122,000 - well above expectations.

"The people that purchased the property informed me that they're going to do a major makeover,” Mr Doolan said.

His other well attended auction took place at Lot 1 Collins Rd, in a popular rural part of Farnborough.

The heavily vegetated eight acre property with a good bore, used to grow small crops before being reclaimed by nature after lying dormant for a decade.

Mr Doolan said four bidders traded offers until a nervous young couple secured the land above the reserve price for $195,000.

Aaron and Johanna Russell were very excited to own the land on which they planned to build a house to live close by their family who were long term residents in the area.

According to Mr Doolan, although the selling price wasn't increasing, he was seeing a strong demand from first home buyers and owner occupiers.

"There's a lot of buyers in the market at the moment for properties of all types, from residential to rural to commercial,” he said.

"In the last month we sold 12 properties from Keppel Sands to Yeppoon to Farnborough.”

He said sales were up compared to this time last year with the next 12 months shaping up to be a good great for the Capricorn Coast property market.

auction properties capricorn coast real estate agent tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'I am done, I am over this': Four break-ins in eight months

    premium_icon 'I am done, I am over this': Four break-ins in eight months

    Crime Business owner ready to throw it all in after being dealt constant blows

    New charges laid for skin cancer doctor

    premium_icon New charges laid for skin cancer doctor

    Crime New trial set for Rockhampton plastic surgeon

    • 23rd Jan 2019 5:01 PM
    REVEALED: Every fixed speed and red light camera in QLD

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed and red light camera in QLD

    News DO YOU know where your local fixed speed cameras are?

    How darts helped these school kids get better maths grades

    premium_icon How darts helped these school kids get better maths grades

    Offbeat Numbers game gets family excited about maths homework