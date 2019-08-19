CHEAP CHEAP: $2 coffees all week to celebrate app launch

Two Professors owner Letisha Frenken with the Hey You app, a mobile ordering system she says is the way of the future.

Vanessa Jarrett

MOBILE coffee and food ordering is the way of the future and it has hit the Beef Capital.

An Australian order-ahead app Hey You has announced it has expanded into Rockhampton, and to celebrate is offering $2 coffees all week.

The Two Professors was the first business to connect 18 months ago and now they are joined by Captain Nemo's, Cranston Pies and the Criterion Hotel.

Two Professors owner Letisha Frenken says the app is "absolutely brilliant... I can't tell you how good it is”.

"It makes it so easy for people to come and order and we can give a time to pick up.”

She said in the modern, digital society, mobile ordering was the direction the world was heading in.

"I think it's how it will all go eventually... everything is done on the phones now,” she said.

"It's a little less customer interaction but they are still getting what they need.”

To celebrate the Rockhampton expansion, Hey You is rolling out a number of promotions so Letisha has stocked up on extra coffee beans.

Having an already strong presence in Yeppoon, and 650,000 users nationwide, Hey You's Queensland general manager Sam Zammit, who is from Gladstone, knew there was an appetite for the product in Central Queensland..

"We're an Aussie tech company that believes cities outside of capital cities are worth investing in,” he said.

"As a regional hub with great quality food and coffee venues, Rockhampton has the right ingredients to make the platform work. ”

Sam said the data and unique insights captured through the app could help local businesses improve their services and tailor more efficiently to customer needs.

"We know Australians love their coffee and food, and when staff is notified ahead of time, it dramatically helps with the preparation and in turn drives customer loyalty through attention to detail.”

HEY YOU PROMOTIONS