Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Professors owner Letisha Frenken with the Hey You app, a mobile ordering system she says is the way of the future.
Two Professors owner Letisha Frenken with the Hey You app, a mobile ordering system she says is the way of the future. Vanessa Jarrett
News

CHEAP CHEAP: $2 coffees all week to celebrate app launch

vanessa jarrett
by
19th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOBILE coffee and food ordering is the way of the future and it has hit the Beef Capital.

An Australian order-ahead app Hey You has announced it has expanded into Rockhampton, and to celebrate is offering $2 coffees all week.

The Two Professors was the first business to connect 18 months ago and now they are joined by Captain Nemo's, Cranston Pies and the Criterion Hotel.

Two Professors owner Letisha Frenken says the app is "absolutely brilliant... I can't tell you how good it is”.

"It makes it so easy for people to come and order and we can give a time to pick up.”

She said in the modern, digital society, mobile ordering was the direction the world was heading in.

"I think it's how it will all go eventually... everything is done on the phones now,” she said.

"It's a little less customer interaction but they are still getting what they need.”

To celebrate the Rockhampton expansion, Hey You is rolling out a number of promotions so Letisha has stocked up on extra coffee beans.

Having an already strong presence in Yeppoon, and 650,000 users nationwide, Hey You's Queensland general manager Sam Zammit, who is from Gladstone, knew there was an appetite for the product in Central Queensland..

"We're an Aussie tech company that believes cities outside of capital cities are worth investing in,” he said.

"As a regional hub with great quality food and coffee venues, Rockhampton has the right ingredients to make the platform work. ”

Sam said the data and unique insights captured through the app could help local businesses improve their services and tailor more efficiently to customer needs.

"We know Australians love their coffee and food, and when staff is notified ahead of time, it dramatically helps with the preparation and in turn drives customer loyalty through attention to detail.”

HEY YOU PROMOTIONS

  • Available at Rockhampton's Two Professors, Captain Nemo's, Cranston Pies and the Criterion Hotel.
  • From today $2 coffees all week
  • From August 26 spend $10 and get $5 (with a total value of up to $25)
  • A referral competition with a chance to win one of 5 $100 vouchers to spend on Hey You
captain nemos coffee cranston pies criterion hotel mobile app mobile ordering tmbbusiness tmbfood two professors
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Sin-bins, red cards, injured ref and a bloody good match

    premium_icon Sin-bins, red cards, injured ref and a bloody good match

    Rugby Union Points aplenty as Dawson Valley, Rocky Brothers play out epic decider at Rugby Park

    Nite Life: Rocky's party people snapped on the weekend

    premium_icon Nite Life: Rocky's party people snapped on the weekend

    News Were you spotted out at one of Rockhampton's hot spots?

    Get ready for the biggest garage sale this year

    premium_icon Get ready for the biggest garage sale this year

    News To be held in Rockhampton over October 19 to 20

    Rocky student offered opportunity of a lifetime

    premium_icon Rocky student offered opportunity of a lifetime

    Breaking Madison Day is a name you'll need to watch out for