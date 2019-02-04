CHEAP FOOD: Move over $5 pizza, here's your $1 dinner sorted

The store has been renovated with a fresh new look.

The store has been renovated with a fresh new look. Vanessa Jarrett

MOVE ASIDE cheap Tuesday, a Rockhampton kebab shop has a new deal to rival all of the low price deals.

Sunshine Kebabs on George St is under new management and to celebrate they are offering $1 kebabs from today.

But you have to get in fast because they go up in price.

It will cost you $2 on Wednesday and $3 on Thursday.

The deal is applicable with any drink purchase.

New manager, Alex Ali, said it was a way to draw customers in.

The cheap food brings the customers in and gives them a chance to try the food.

CHEAP, CHEAP: Alex Ali, the new manager of Sunshine Kebabs on George St, is offering $1 kebabs with any soft drink purchase today. Vanessa Jarrett

"People are interested in the $1 price and they come and taste the kebab, then they come back, not every day or every fortnight but they come back,” he said.

Mr Ali has has had the shop for three months and has implemented a whole new management system.

He has cleaned the shop up, added a lick of paint and some greenery and renovated the space.

He has also put new menus up on the wall that are fresh and easy to read with some healthy options. Turskish pide has also been added on the menu.

Mr Ali has been in Australia for 23 years, coming from Turkey.

He likes Rockhampton so far in the first few months he has been here.

"Nice place, good people, very generous, very friendly... Brisbane had good customers but they're not very friendly,” Mr Ali said.

He was most recently in Brisbane where he built another kebab store up to good profits.

Alex Ali is expecting 1,000 customers to come in the doors today Vanessa Jarrett

When he first started at the Brisbane store they were making between $7000-$8,000 turnover a week. With Mr Ali's changes, they were making $18,000.

His key changes were keeping the place clean, using fresh meat and good salad.

He also goes by the mantra if it is not good enough for him to eat, it is not good enough for the customer.

He did the cheap kebab deal in Brisbane and served 3,000 people on the $1 day.

He hopes 1,000 people come to his Rockhampton shop tomorrow.

"If more come I am happy,” he said.

Alex Ali says he has made 10 million kebabs in his 20-year career in kebabs Vanessa Jarrett

He has all of the stock ready out the back and some more - with plenty of supplies if they do get swamped.

Mr Ali says they can make a kebab in 30 seconds, making 120 kebabs at a minimum every hour.

"I put all the stock ready, it's very fast to make one,” he said.

Mr Ali has been making kebabs for 20 years.

At a rough guess of 200 kebabs a day, seven days a week, he says he has made 10 million kebabs in his career.

"That's half of Australia,” he said.

The George St complex isn't a stranger to cheap food.

Next door, Fishco Cafe does $5 fish and chips on Tuesday, along with regular $10 lunch deals from Monday to Friday.

Franchise Pizza Capers has also jumped on board, offering $5 pizzas on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Sunshine Kebabs Rockhampton is also offering $9.90 snack packs next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Vanessa Jarrett

SUNSHINE KEBABS CHEAP DEAL:

122-128 George St

When any drink purchase get a small kebab for:

Tuesday: $1

Wednesday: $2

Thursday: $3

Open 7 days from 9.30am (except Sundays 10.30am) until 9.30pm