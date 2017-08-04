29°
Cheap Rocky flights as Qantas and Virgin in price war

Melanie Plane
| 4th Aug 2017 7:30 AM
FANCY a weekend get-away or booking a holiday in advance? Now is the time to do it.

Qantas Australia have slashed flight prices right across the country as part of their 'Fly Away Sale', with flights to and from our region starting below $100.

Right now, you can book a one-way economy flight from Rocky to Brisbane for just $89 and flights to other capital cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide for well-under $200.

If you have friends of family you haven't seen in a while, encourage them to visit our region with matching flight prices from Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide to Rocky.

The sale launched yesterday and ends on Tuesday, August 8.

  • Rocky - Adelaide: $175 (Wed 10 Jan 2018-Mon 26 Mar 2018) or $195 (Tue 17 Oct 2017-Thu 14 Dec 2017)
  • Rocky - Melbourne: $169 (Wed 10 Jan 2018-Mon 26 Mar 2018) or $199 (Tue 17 Oct 2017-Thu 14 Dec 2017)
  • Rocky - Brisbane: $89 (Wed 10 Jan 2018-Mon 26 Mar 2018 ) or $99 (Tue 17 Oct 2017-Thu 14 Dec 2017)
  • Rocky - Perth: $269 (Wed 10 Jan 2018-Mon 26 Mar 2018)
  • Rocky - Sydney: $165 (Wed 10 Jan 2018-Mon 26 Mar 2018) or $179 (Tue 17 Oct 2017-Thu 14 Dec 2017)

To compete with the Qantas sale, Virgin Australia have also slashed flight prices between Rockhampton and capital cities, ensuring they edge Qantas out by just a few dollars with their own sale.

Virgin Australia January 2018 comparison:

  • Rocky - Adelaide: $165
  • Rocky - Melbourne: $155
  • Rocky - Brisbane: $85
  • Rocky - Perth: $248.99
  • Rocky - Sydney: $148.99

Whether your preferred carrier is Qantas or Virgin, one thing is certain, it's a great time to book flights to or from Rockhampton.

