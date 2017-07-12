Cheapflights.com.au partners with CQ tourism body

CAPRICORN Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll says the region's tourism body has secured a major partnership for the month of July.

Here is Ms Carroll's column, which appears regularly in The Capricorn Coast Mirror.

AT the Australian Tourism Exchange this year in Sydney, one of our appointments was with Cheapflights.com.au - an on-line platform to partner with destinations and wholesalers in transport and tourism ground product, to promote directly to nearly two million recipients.

Capricorn Enterprise has since partnered with Cheapflights and Sunlover Holidays at a cost of just under $10,000 to implement a campaign (with team members from Brisbane and London), which is live this month of July.

Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprise. Chris Ison ROK200417clnp4

The campaign Capricorn Coast, Southern Great Barrier Reef promotes six three-night packages, including car hire of our local products which are contracted with Sunlover Holidays, and have invested in the Sunlover Holidays brochure 17/18 which includes our SGBR destination.

This is a first time partnership between Sunlover Holidays and Cheapflights as well as a first time partnership between Capricorn Enterprise and Cheapflights and includes six products from Great Keppel Island, Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

The online campaign will provide the flight component to book from anywhere in Australia and overseas, whilst the Sunlover package component will book the ground content.

Capricorn Enterprise member products in Sunlover Holidays brochure:

Great Keppel Island Hideaway

Salt Yeppoon

Echelon Yeppoon

Capricorn Caves

Quest Rockhampton

Travelodge Rockhampton

A new initiative will hopefully deliver more passengers to the CQ region. Warren Lynam

This campaign will include:

Deal alert emailed to 850,000 recipients

Hotlist email to 850,000 recipients

Display website banner for a month - 145,000 impressions

App Push - 125,000 mobile users

Holiday deals (6)

Destination page for a month

Total reach of 1,972,000 of potential customers

Cost $9000 - Value $12,000+

We will receive analytics from this campaign for both the flight and ground content components and really hope that this trial is a great success.

As a first for both Sunlover Holidays and Capricorn Enterprise partnering with Cheapflights, we are hopeful of good results.