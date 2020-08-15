Cheating allegations during morning wake-up call

A DRUNK man woke up in the early hours of the morning and started accusing his partner of cheating.

He chased her out of the bed, and punched and slapped her, before she escaped and hid at a neighbour’s house.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on August 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the victim was asleep at 4.45am on July 17 in her Mt Morgan house when the defendant woke her up and said “you’re not rooting me. You are rooting the whole town”.

He said the defendant chased the victim out of the bed and punched and slapped her.

Snr Constable Rumford said police arrived at 5.30am and found the victim waving them down from a neighbour’s house where she hid after the incident.

He said the defendant told police he had been drinking the night before and when he woke up, he carried out the DV offence, admitting he hit his partner across the head.

Police found a bowl next to the bed, containing marijuana.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said in the lead up to this offending, the man had been stressed.

She said his friend killed themself and due to COVID-19, he was not able to attend the funeral.

Ms Davis said added to this, his family was in Tasmania and the defendant had to move house soon.

She said her client recently started using marijuana for sleep assistance.

The defendant was ordered to 18 months’ probation and convictions were recorded.