Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nursing home has been revealed where none of the residents receives visitors.
A nursing home has been revealed where none of the residents receives visitors.
Health

Best gesture you can make this Christmas

by Natasha Bita
23rd Dec 2018 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILIES have been urged to check on elderly relatives in nursing homes for bruising or neglect, ahead of the royal commission into aged care abuse.

Age Discrimination Commissioner Kay Patterson said family members should visit on a regular basis if possible.

"That way you can pick up if they're losing weight, they're hungry or have unexplained bruising,'' she told The Sunday Mail yesterday.

"Be vigilant and not assume that because now they're in a nursing home, somebody else is responsible.''

Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt revealed his sadness at finding a nursing home where no resident ever had a visitor.

He said it was estimated that nearly 40 per cent of elderly people in nursing homes were depressed.

"Think about the personal circumstance if you were left on your own, with no one to say happy Christmas,'' he told The Sunday Mail.

"So, even if it's only 30 minutes, go and see a loved one… give them a hug.''

Ms Patterson said she was shocked that 40 per cent of nursing home residents did not get any visitors.

"One of the biggest risks for people being abused is isolation and loneliness,'' she said

"They're more vulnerable… unless people are around to visit, who might notice if they've got bruising and are upset.''

Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt
Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt

Ms Patterson warned some aged-care providers were "not up to scratch'', and urged families to stay vigilant.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered a royal commission into abuse and neglect in aged care.

Nursing homes reported a record 3773 assaults against residents last year - equivalent to one in every 55 occupants.

This month, the Federal Government issued the first new quality standards for aged care in 20 years, requiring nursing homes to treat residents with "dignity and respect'' and provide levels of care that are "safe and right''.

Ms Patterson said some people were unwell or lived too far to visit elderly relatives in nursing homes.

"But if they're well enough and it's physically possible, they should make sure their loved one is visited very regularly,'' she said.

"If you're there on a regular basis you'll notice changes, you'll notice if they're depressed.

"Many aged care facilities are doing the right thing with staff who go beyond the call of duty to give compassionate care to the residents.

"There are some others who don't … some facilities are not up to scratch,'' she said.

More Stories

Show More
aged care christmas editors picks elder abuse family support

Top Stories

    CHRISTMAS SHOCK: House fire in Rocky suburb

    CHRISTMAS SHOCK: House fire in Rocky suburb

    News UPDATE: IT wasn't the fire next door that woke one Frenchville resident up at 6am this morning, it was the panicked knocking of two young girls

    UPDATE: SES crews kept busy as storms cause damage to homes

    premium_icon UPDATE: SES crews kept busy as storms cause damage to homes

    Environment Rockhampton homes inundated with water pouring through roofs.

    NITE LIFE: Were you snapped out and about this weekend?

    premium_icon NITE LIFE: Were you snapped out and about this weekend?

    News Check out all the Nite Life action from this weekend

    Local Partners