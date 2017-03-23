28°
CANCELLED: Check here to see if you will be playing this weekend

Pam McKay
| 23rd Mar 2017 11:04 AM
Soccer: Frenchville v Southside.
Soccer: Frenchville v Southside. Allan Reinikka ROK110317asoccer1

ROCKHAMPTON junior and senior soccer fixtures have been called off this weekend in the wake of the heavy rain that has soaked the region.

Football Central Queensland Rockhampton competition manager Jim Douglas said a decision was made at 7pm yesterday to postpone this weekend's games.

He said a number of clubs had reported water running across fields, with Norbridge Park receiving about 140mm of rain.

Douglas said even if the weather conditions cleared, clubs also needed time to properly prepare the fields for play.

The cancellation applies to the juniors, the Community Men's Third Division, the Rockhampton Women's League and the two Premier League divisions.

Douglas said that only two games in the Premier League were to be played this weekend because of teams' FFA commitments.

The FFA Cup game between Clinton and Frenchville which was to be played in Gladstone has been postponed but the game between Emerald and the Capricorn Coast will go ahead at Emerald, given the township had not received as much rain.

Where the other sports are at...

RUGBY LEAGUE

All junior fixtures have been postponed with a decision to be made this afternoon on senior fixtures.

SENIOR CRICKET

A decision on the final two games of the three-game Rockhampton A-grade cricket grand final to be played on Saturday and Sunday could be made as early as this afternoon if the weather does not clear.

JUNIOR CRICKET

A decision on this weekend's junior cricket grand finals will be made by 3pm Friday. If the games go ahead, they will be at Gracemere Sports Club with both U14A and B being in the morning and the U16 and U12 T20 nine-a-side in the afternoon. All other T20 nine-a-side fixtures have had to be cancelled due to the unavailability of enough playing fields.

MOTOCROSS

Round 1 of the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club's gravity enduro series scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

BOXING

The Rockhampton PCYC boxing tournament set down for Saturday night has been postponed.

HOCKEY

Organisers are confident the weekend's turf fixtures will go ahead with a decision to be made early tomorrow on the junior fixtures on grass.

Topics:  cancelled sport wet weather

