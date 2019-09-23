Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SES Group Leader Leon Burt with Paddy the Platypus at Gracemere's new SES facilities
SES Group Leader Leon Burt with Paddy the Platypus at Gracemere's new SES facilities
News

Check it out: Gracemere SES given million dollar SES complex

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
23rd Sep 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT ten years ago, Leon Burt's introduction to Central Queensland came after he enrolled himself in Gracemere SES.

In the past decade, he's risen to the role of group leader, and saw the official opening of the town's new SES building on Monday.

Leon spoke to The Morning Bulletin surrounded by happy festival-goers who'd converged on Conaghan Park for the unveil.

"I arrange a training program, our operation response and our community work," he said.

"I was new to the region and I was looking to learn about the local district and meet people...and give back to the community I was moving into."

The brand new $1.2 million SES complex was made possible thanks to funding from the Works for Queensland program and Rockhampton Regional Council.

"We have two training rooms, one can be turned into an operational area,' Leon said.

There is also a kitchen, laundry, bathrooms for the disabled and storage for vehicles and trailers.

While he couldn't comment on the recent bushfires which ripped through the region, he did address the conditions the area has faced.

In the event of a bushfire, Leon said his group was there to "provide support to our colleagues in the rural fire service around logistics, making sure meals are delivered, door-knocking...we help in the background".

His major concern is now turning to the thought of other natural disasters, such as a flood.

"At the moment, it is very dry - we're worried about when the dry finally finishes, what type of wet are we going to get?" he said.

See page 19 for more photos from the official opening of the Gracemere SES building.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    School holiday fun for all the family

    premium_icon School holiday fun for all the family

    News WE’RE a few days into the school holidays and if you’re looking for activities and events to keep everyone entertained, look no further.

    SCAM ALERT: Fake Ergon workers target CQ properties

    premium_icon SCAM ALERT: Fake Ergon workers target CQ properties

    News They tried to enter a property dressed in hi-vis, carrying a ladder.

    Beachgoers warned not to swim near sewage leak

    Beachgoers warned not to swim near sewage leak

    News YEPPOON beachgoers have been asked not to swim in an area which could be...

    Coast Guard tackles eight-hour rescue mission

    premium_icon Coast Guard tackles eight-hour rescue mission

    News New Yeppoon Coast Guard boat spends last Monday in eight-hour-long rescue...