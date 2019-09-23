Check it out: Gracemere SES given million dollar SES complex

SES Group Leader Leon Burt with Paddy the Platypus at Gracemere's new SES facilities

ABOUT ten years ago, Leon Burt's introduction to Central Queensland came after he enrolled himself in Gracemere SES.

In the past decade, he's risen to the role of group leader, and saw the official opening of the town's new SES building on Monday.

Leon spoke to The Morning Bulletin surrounded by happy festival-goers who'd converged on Conaghan Park for the unveil.

"I arrange a training program, our operation response and our community work," he said.

"I was new to the region and I was looking to learn about the local district and meet people...and give back to the community I was moving into."

The brand new $1.2 million SES complex was made possible thanks to funding from the Works for Queensland program and Rockhampton Regional Council.

"We have two training rooms, one can be turned into an operational area,' Leon said.

There is also a kitchen, laundry, bathrooms for the disabled and storage for vehicles and trailers.

While he couldn't comment on the recent bushfires which ripped through the region, he did address the conditions the area has faced.

In the event of a bushfire, Leon said his group was there to "provide support to our colleagues in the rural fire service around logistics, making sure meals are delivered, door-knocking...we help in the background".

His major concern is now turning to the thought of other natural disasters, such as a flood.

"At the moment, it is very dry - we're worried about when the dry finally finishes, what type of wet are we going to get?" he said.

