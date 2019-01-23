Check it out: How you can spend Australia Day on the coast!

PARTY TIME: PocketLove is one of the main acts who will entertain crowds at Yeppoon this Saturday for the Great Australia Day Beach Party.

POCKETLOVE and Dr Hubble are two of the main acts who'll keep crowds entertained at Yeppoon this Saturday to mark Australia Day.

Performing at Yeppoon's main stage, PocketLove are a rowdy eight-piece ensemble putting the pocket into funk, soul and reggae.

With their mix of bombastic rhythms, searing guitars, angelic horns and anthem lyrics, PocketLove are the pyromaniacs responsible for rekindling the raging fire of live funky music sweeping through Brisbane the past 10 years.

Residencies at hot spots like The Press Club, Brooklyn Standard, The Flying Cock and prestigious mega club Cloudland have dragged people from their couches to wearing out dance floors and vocal chords wherever they perform.

During the past 10 years, PocketLove have ignited stages at renowned festivals such as Woodford, Caloundra Music Festival, Toowoomba Carnival, Island Vibe and Jungle Love alongside acts such as Tower of Power, Empire of The Sun, Anthony Callea and Eskimo Joe.

The band has continued to release their signature style of original music since their their debut EP Reload in 2011.

This led to their original song Til The Love Is Gone being performed by ex-member Luke Kennedy on national prime time TV series The Voice in 2013, topping at number four on the Australian iTunes charts.

PocketLove are feverishly working on their latest 2019 release with New York producer Tariq Khan (Bilal, BigYuki, Hiatus Kaiyote).

For the past six years, the funkadelic band has been led by Barbadian/Montreal firestorm singer Sharon Brooks.

Sharon's powerful vocals and unmatched on-stage personality has helped the band reach new heights by amassing not only an Australian audience, but an international one as well.

Meet the band

Sharon "Shazza” Brooks - Barbadian-born, Montreal-raised Sharon Brooks is the fire that is PocketLove. Her on-stage personality and vocals have undoubtedly set the band apart from any other.

Tom "Turbo” Combes - Tom is one of the most sought after guitarists in Brisbane and the founder of the band. You can't miss his on-stage stunts... or that hair!

Brenton "Fitzy” Fitzgerald - Fitzy is the heartbeat of PocketLove. Once behind the kit he sets the pace for an amazing show.

Michael "Mick” Millard - Mick brings a world of experience and is one of the founding members. His on-stage energy is unmatched and his selection of tones and bass lines will send you into a frenzy.

Dan Brown - Dan heads up the horn section on trumpet. He's got the smooth moves and knows just how to blow his horn.

Yori Dade - You can find Yori on either alto or tenor sax in the band. He is the go-to for arrangements and alongside the rest of the horn section, adds to the musical firestorm that is PocketLove.

Julian Palma - Julian is the bari saxophonist. He again brings a world of experience to PocketLove and is known as one of the masters of theory.

Griffin Youngs - Multi-instrumentalist Griff rounds up the horn section of PocketLove on trombone. He is also an accomplished cellist and can practically play anything you hand him.

See a review of PocketLove below.

"Sharon Brooks, PocketLove's Barbadian lead singer, is otherworldly good.

"Her voice feeds her enthusiasm, which in turn seems to take strength from the driving inflections of her voice.

"Really good funk music, really funky funk music, makes a listener feel mildly obscene.

"Like watching a racy scene in a movie with your parents (something from American Pie springs to mind), when listening to funk in a group scenario one's sense of self-respect shrivels, not because the music is bad but because it is just so good there must be something pornographic and indecent about it. This is PocketLove.”

Dr Hubble - Everybody Loves Bubbles

Dr Hubble, the bubble man from Byron Bay, is actually world renowned circus and sideshow artist Shep Huntly.

All his life, Shep knew he wanted to be on stage.

He did his first performances in primary school, was in all the school plays throughout secondary school and studied acting at university.

Shep discovered circus while studying for his BA at Federation University in Ballarat. He spent the next few years performing in a three-man show called Circus in a Suitcase. They performed at hundreds of schools, agricultural shows and festivals throughout Victoria.

In the early 1990s, Shep became a solo street performer and travelled all over Australia busking at festivals and on the streets of our major cities.

In the mid 1990s, Shep went to England and Europe and continued busking and street performing.

He performed his solo street shows at hundreds of festivals in 26 countries, including returning to the famous Edinburgh Festival 16 times.

Shep was a co-founder of Australia's first post-modern sideshow, The Happy Sideshow, which was performed at prestigious festivals all over the world. He also made numerous TV appearances in many countries and was invited to create four different shows to be performed in the Sydney Opera House.

Since then Shep has created two other very successful shows, The League of Sideshow Superstars and The Dark Party.

Both of these shows have kept Shep touring around the country and the world for the past 10 years.

Now his daughter is in school, Shep has created a show aimed at families and children.

Dr Hubble brings 25 years of international showbusiness experience and a new found love of bubbles together to create a wonderful show for all ages.

He will join PocketLove as one of the main acts who will entertain crowds at the Great Australia Beach Party at Yeppoon this Saturday.