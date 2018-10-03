Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES: The school holidays are a great chance to get outside and enjoy activities you may not have before.
HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES: The school holidays are a great chance to get outside and enjoy activities you may not have before. olesiabilkei
News

CHECK IT OUT: Our holiday guide has your activities covered

3rd Oct 2018 9:00 AM

WITH only one more week left of the school holidays, there are plenty of activities around the region that are sure to keep the kids entertained until school goes back.

Check out our list of awesome activities for kids of all ages today and tomorrow.

TODAY

Crafty Things That Move @ Gracemere Library. Learn some simple physics by making fun things that move. Takes place from 10am. Free event.

Lively LEGO® Club @ Mount Morgan Library. 31 Morgan Street. The all age activity encourages play, inquiry and communication in a relaxed setting from 3pm.

Rockhampton Heritage Village school holiday activities. 296 Boundary Road, Parkhurst. From 9am. Activities include feeding the livestock, enjoying rides on the stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus and more! You can even treat yourself and the family to a light snack or ice cream at Arnold's Store.

TOMORROW

Mah-jong @ Mount Morgan Library. 31 Morgan Street. From 2pm. Playing mah-jong is a great activity for all ages as it develops memory, hones tactics and encourages calculation. Learn a different skill and meet new people in the community.

Science in the Kitchen @ Rockhampton Regional Library. Explore some of the amazing food chemistry that takes place in the kitchen. From 2.30pm.

Rockhampton Heritage Village school holiday activities. 296 Boundary Road, Parkhurst. From 9am. Activities include feeding the livestock, enjoying rides on the stage coach, vintage cars, double decker bus and more! You can even treat yourself and the family to a light snack or ice cream at Arnold's Store.

holiday guide school holidays tmbcommunity whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    premium_icon REVEALED: $250B mining industry back from the dead

    Business BUSINESSES to earn a record quarter-trillion dollars in exports according to Canavan.

    GALLERY: Coast business taking diners back in time

    premium_icon GALLERY: Coast business taking diners back in time

    News NEW-LOOK Yeppoon diner is unrecognisable after massive reno

    Grandfather on trial for sexual abuse to young granddaughter

    premium_icon Grandfather on trial for sexual abuse to young granddaughter

    Crime HE allegedly abused her over eight years while babysitting

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

    Breaking The CQ girl was a passenger in a Warrego Highway crash.

    Local Partners