Check it out - pizza snapper improves quality

FROM today onwards, pizza-lovers eating at any Ipswich Domino's store will receive a piccie of their food before it arrives.

The DOM Pizza Checker uses artificial intelligence and boosts quality scores for the pizza - but the latest update to the technology, and the first for the industry - will show customers what they're getting before they get it.

Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said DOM Pizza Checker would work alongside team members to increase product quality and consistency.

"There's nothing more disappointing than opening a pizza box to find a poorly made pizza; whether it be a lack of cheese, uneven topping distribution, or incorrect toppings all together," he said.

"Our team always strive to get it right, but the reality of a busy store can sometimes mean pizzas go out which are below the high standards we pride ourselves on - and we want to fix that.

DOM Pizza Checker is a smart scanner than sits above the cut bench and uses advanced machine learning, artificial intelligence and sensor technology to make a real-time assessment as to whether a pizza is quality approved - based on pizza type, correct toppings and even distribution.

"There is currently no quick service restaurant in the world that can assure customers their order has passed a quality test and send them an actual image of the meal they will receive," Mr Knight said.