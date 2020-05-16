Check it out: Top 10 locations to visit this weekend

OUR first big step to normality will take place this weekend when the Queensland Government enters its first stage of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

While residents are expected to keep social distancing rules in play such as keeping 1.5m from other people, they're now allowed to travel within 150km of their home.

So we’re taking a look at our Top 10 picks for places to visit this weekend, taking into consideration locations 150km from Rockhampton.

1. Yeppoon: This coastal town’s atmosphere has blossomed in recent times, so don’t miss an opportunity to breathe in the sea air. Take a swim in the ocean, visit one of the town’s cafe’s for a coffee, walk the Kemp Hill walking track and much more.

2. Mount Morgan: Whether you're visiting the quaint and relaxing No. 7 Dam, taking a drive past the town's historic buildings and scenic locations, Mount Morgan has plenty to offer.

Mount Morgan Mine site.

Don’t forget to stop at the town’s hot bread shop for one of its famous pies.

3. Emu Park: While you’re on the Capricorn Coast, don’t forget to pass through Emu Park. Enjoy a picnic lunch at Bell Park, take a swim at one of the town’s beaches and stride through the Anzac Memorial Walk up to the famous Singing Ship.

Emu Park Singing Ship.

4. Gladstone: You can visit Stockland Gladstone while you’re spending the weekend visiting friends or family. The shopping centre is open from 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday. You can also take a look at Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Glenlyon Rd, open from 7am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

5. Biloela: Driving along the Burnett Hwy to Biloela is a picturesque trip, with great views of mountain ranges before you pass cute little towns. You can visit Callide Dam (10 minutes from the town centre) which is an ideal spot for fishing, swimming and boating.

6. Byfield: Located 25 minutes from Yeppoon, take advantage of the rainforest surrounding the region and discover its creeks and nearby beaches.

Canoeing down Waterpark Creek, Byfield.