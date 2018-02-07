CHECK IT OUT: What's hot in fashion right now

KARA'S FASHION MUSTS: Kara Neal from Polly Lane Boutique says which fashion items are on trend right now.

KARA'S FASHION MUSTS: Kara Neal from Polly Lane Boutique says which fashion items are on trend right now. Sean Fox

POLLY Lane Boutique are honing in on southern trends, purchasing gear from Brisbane and Melbourne.

As autumn approaches, staff at the fashion store have highlighted some of the fashion trends which are selling well on their shelves.

Play suits and jump suits have been popular and were among staff member Kara's favourite items.

Store owner Robyn Parker said at the moment, checkered patterns and florals were on trend, while Kara added lace was on her fashion radar.

Checkered blazers could come through to the store when the weather cools down.

Robyn said Polly Lane's play suits and jump suits, which range from $50 to $100, have been popular in store.

She said the store, which has been travelling well in recent times, was slowly getting prepared for the autumn fashion season.

Kara said she would love to see the store grow bigger and expand their product range in the future.

Robyn bought the business, located on Denham St, in July.