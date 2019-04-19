Check it out: Which businesses are open on Good Friday?

Pictured is Josh Dredge from Megalomania. The restaurant will be open for dinner on Good Friday from 5.30pm.

Pictured is Josh Dredge from Megalomania. The restaurant will be open for dinner on Good Friday from 5.30pm. Chris Ison ROK130117cbeer3

WHILE Good Friday is normally one of the few times of the year when almost every business has its doors closed, there are a few places where you can grab food, water or even dine this year.

Let's begin with Megalomania restaurant on James St in Yeppoon which will open for dinner from 5.30pm tomorrow.

Anyone who wishes to make a booking are encouraged to do so in advance.

Meanwhile, a handful of supermarkets around the region will open their doors so you can grab supplies, or even last-minute hot cross buns.

Foodworks on Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton will be open for business between 7am and 8pm, and Gracemere's store from 8am to 8pm.

Also, IGA Supermarket on Dee St in Mount Morgan will open its doors between 8am to 7pm.

Drakes supermarket is open in Emu Park until 7pm.

Staying on the coast, both IGA in James St and SPAR Supermarket in the Cedar Park complex are operating with their normal opening hours, 6am to 9pm.

Spar Rockhampton on Fitzroy St trades from 6am to 9pm every day across the Easter weekend, while Go Vita next door will be closed.

But the health store will operate on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 1pm.

Finally, popular local venues Frenchville Sports Club, the Criterion Hotel and Rockhampton Leagues Club and major shopping centres across the region will be closed.