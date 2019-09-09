Check it out: wine, cheese and a touch of jazz

WINE, cheese and a touch of smooth jazz will set the scene at Rockhampton North Special School's art showcase this week.

On Friday, students will display their artworks from 6pm at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

Entertainment will be provided by students in the signing choir, and those who've been involved in the Choral Festival will have their performance projected on a screen after the event opened by Grant Cassidy OAM.

The community is asked to donate a gold coin upon arrival.