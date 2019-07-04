Check out all the land, air and water army vehicles up close

An Australian Army Abrams Tank on disploay at the Talisman Sabre Open day held at the Showgrounds in 2015.

An Australian Army Abrams Tank on disploay at the Talisman Sabre Open day held at the Showgrounds in 2015. Chris Ison ROK050715ctalisman7

HUNDREDS of military personnel will be descending on Rockhampton Showgrounds next weekend, ready to welcome the community to the 2019 Talisman Sabre Open Day.

The biennial open day will be held on Saturday and locals will once again have the chance to check out the latest land, air and water based military equipment up close and personal.

The day will feature everything from armoured vehicles to helicopters from Australia, US and participating nations, as well as weapon displays, K9 dogs, and performances by the Australian Army Band from the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the region is always proud to host the biennial exercise, now in its eighth year.

"As we see the initial surge of military equipment driving through Rockhampton and landing at our Airport, and as our Army Barracks fill with troops, it's a very real reminder that while they are here to be on the frontline of war games, the exercise is a commitment to regional security and stability,” Cr Strelow said.

"I once again welcome the Australian, US, and New Zealand troops to our Region. We are always very proud to host this exercise that helps improve The Australian and US Military combat readiness.

"The open day is traditionally very well supported by our community - last year we had more than 10,000 people through the gates to meet the troops and look at the defence equipment used during the exercise at Shoalwater Bay and I look forward to yet another successful open day this year.”

Exercise Talisman Sabre will run from late June to early August 2019, with exercise activities in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area and region commencing from early July and peaking from July 11-24.

The exercise is designed to practise respective military services and associated agencies in planning and conducting combined and joint task force operations, and improve the combat readiness and interoperability between Australian and US forces.