Check out the latest pictures of Surf Lakes' July test

An aerial shot of a two-wave set, breaking well across all reefs Dany Taylor photography

IMAGES have surfaced from new tests carried out at the Surf Lakes testing facility off Yeppoon Rd.

Surf Lakes confirmed today the research and development facility was back in action while releasing the new photos of a test in July.

The photos show empty waves and showcase the variety of waves offered by the mechanical wave generator.

Wave shape is looking excellent Dany Taylor photography

A statement from the company said the testing began shortly after repairs finished in late June, and will continue until late 2019.

"(surf Lakes) are working through a detailed process to refine the machine, systems and software in order to maximise efficiency, which will continue for several months,” the statement read.

"We are also reviewing the wave shape results at different sizes in relation to the current reef bathymetry.

NEW WAVE: The Beach Break sectionis a Level two wave, suitable for beginner and intermediate surfers. Dany Taylor photography

"This information is being fed back into our Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling program in order to make further improvements.”

Surf Lakes said the facility was edging closer to perfecting five wave types to cater for varying skill levels of surfers.

"To date the five wave types are breaking with great promise,” the statement read.

Glassy conditions in the morning make for perfect barrels Dany Taylor photography

"The wave types include Level one and two fun beach breaks for those starting out, through to Level 4 and 5 waves, which are more challenging for experienced surfers.”

Surf Lakes claims that during recent testing, it achieved 'sets' of four consecutive waves, achieving wave heights of 1.8m.

However, the company still has plans to go bigger.

"Adjustments to reach 2.4m are being made in the coming months.”

The company reiterated the Yeppoon site was a "prototype only” and was not open to the public.