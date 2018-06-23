Check out The Morning Bulletin's newest real estate packages

THE opening of the Keppel development's new Silver Wattle precinct in Norman Garden's Crestwood Estate comes on the back of March REIQ figures which showed Rockhampton was one of only three centres in the state to record a quarterly rise in house prices.

Herron Todd White, in its June property report, said rental vacancy rates had dropped to around 3.5 per cent with some agents reporting possible small rent increases.

"Although there is still some way to go, the Rockhampton market is showing some positive signs that will hopefully lead to market improvement,” the report says.

"The prestige market has seen more activity in recent times with a number of sales over $1 million and a few more that have not been far off that mark.”

The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Media Sales Supervisor Kylie Walker said the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast property markets have seen a correction over the last few years.

"The market at the moment represents what can only be described as a great buyer's markets,” Mrs Walker said.

